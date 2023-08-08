Sharon Farrell Remembered By Y&R Stars

Sharon Farrell, who played Nina’s mom, Florence Webster (1991-97), passed away on May 15 from natural causes at the age of 82, according to her son, Chance Boyer. Born Sharon Forsmoe in Sioux City, IA, the actress carved out quite the storied career before daytime. Farrell worked in musical theater (including There Was A Little Girl, with Jane Fonda) and starred in film opposite show business luminaires such as Tony Curtis (40 Pounds Of Trouble), James Garner (Marlowe), Steve McQueen (The Reivers) and Elaine Stritch (Kiss Her Goodbye), while also amassing a string of prime-time television appearances on THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES, THE F.B.I., GUNSMOKE, MATLOCK, POLICE WOMAN and THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN, to name a few. “She came to Y&R with this wealth of experience and she really was like a treasure trove of stories and anecdotes,” shares her former Y&R co-star, Michael Corbett, whose villainous character David Kimble romanced Flo while disguised as Jim Davis. “Sharon was such a doll to work with and we had so much fun. She was really patient when my prosthetic nose would fall off or my wig was crooked and had to be fixed. She was exciting to work with because she had so much fun with her role. She really played it 110 percent.” Tricia Cast, who played Flo’s daughter, Nina, praises, “A true original, Sharon was warm, very funny and fun loving. A beautiful soul. She played my mother both on and off stage; quick to give me a comforting hug and good advice. My thoughts are with her family and friends now and always. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, my friend.” Adds Lauralee Bell (Christine), who figured prominently in Farrell’s soap story, “Sharon was full of fun! We were kids and she fit right in with us. She made Flo zany but relatable and with so much heart.” Jess Walton (Jill) says, “Sharon was one of the sweetest castmates I’ve ever had. She was a gentle soul, and she gave us all great foot massages during the infamous early costume ball, because it went on for three days and our feet were killing us! She was kind and loving and I will miss her.”