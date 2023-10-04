See Cady McClain On Stage In New York!

Three-time Daytime Emmy-winner Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS; ex-Dixie, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Rosanna, AS THE WORLD TURNS) is taking to the stage for a one-time benefit performance of Shirley Valentine, reprising the role she played to acclaim at Cape May Stage earlier this summer. All proceeds from the performance, which will take place on Saturday, October 7 in Pleasantville, NY at 7p.m., will benefit the Axial Theatre’s spring production of Fool for Love by Sam Shepard. McClain has served as artistic director of Axial since January 2022. For tickets and more information, click here.