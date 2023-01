Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) is hosting an event in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 7 at 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Celebrity Theater at The Claridge, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Tickets range from $19 to $34 and are available at www.accomedyclub.com.