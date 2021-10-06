Sean Kanan Back To B&B

Sean Kanan is back as B&B’s Deacon — and this time, he’ll team up with Sheila! In the new issue of Digest, the actor opens about his return, noting, “Coming through the gate at CBS Television City, I just had the biggest smile on my face. It was like coming home.” To read the full interview, check out the new issue, on sale Friday. Kanan also tweeted, “I’m baaaaack! Tune in tomorrow to @BandB_CBS and see what daytime’s baddest bad boy has in store for the Foresters.”

