Big news coming out of General Hospital! TV Insider was the first to report that Scott Reeves is heading back to Port Charles as Steven Lars Webber, who was last seen in March 2013 being carted off to jail — on the day he was set to marry Olivia Falconeri, no less! The character was recently mentioned on screen, when his half sister, Elizabeth Webber, noted that Steve had been released from prison, where he had been serving time for the death of a patient, but he was unlikely to settle back in town given his strained (to put it mildly) relationship with his birth mother, Heather Webber.

Reeves, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife, Melissa Reeves, who herself is making a soap comeback as Days of Our Lives‘s Jennifer Horton Deveraux, told the publication that it felt like no time had passed since he last reported to the studio. He enthused, “Literally, from the moment I drove in, I was like, ‘Wasn’t it just a week ago that I left and I was pulling out of here?’ ”

The actor shared that he had a blast getting to work opposite Alley Mills, who has taken over the role of Heather since Reeves’s last stint, when she was played by Robin Mattson. “She is so hilarious and plays that role to the hilt,” Reeves raved. And, of course, he had a warm reunion with on-screen sister Rebecca Herbst. “It was so great to see Becky again,” he said. “That was like reuniting with family because Becky and I are close outside of GH. She really was like my younger sister.”

From the sounds of it, Steven’s time in Port Charles will be limited, as Reeves indicated to TV Insider that he’d already completed filming his stint, saying, “I would be totally open to coming back because I think there’s so much potential with Steven. Anytime they want me back, I’m there.”

Reeves shot his GH comeback while his wife was over at DAYS playing Jennifer. The two met on the DAYS set in 1988, while she was an established cast member as Jennifer and he was tapped for the shorter-term role of Jake, and wed in 1990. The actor went on to play Ryan McNeil on Young and Restless from 1991-01, winning a Soap Opera Digest Award as Outstanding Younger Lead Actor in 1994 and picking up two Daytime Emmy nominations as Outstanding Supporting Actor. In 2009, he joined GH for a multiyear stint as Steve.

Both Reeveses were in L.A. at the same time fulfilling their latest round of soap duties. Marveled Reeves of them both heading off to work on their respective soaps, “It was like a time capsule and it felt like it did before we had kids. We felt so blessed to get to be able to do that and experience that together again and then get to bring it home and tell the stories to our kids again.”

