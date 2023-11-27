Scene And Heard: Romy Park (Poppy, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) may be new to soaps, but she has a good friend who’s no stranger to the genre — Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS). “We met through a mutual friend a very long time ago,” Park share. “We just hit it off because we had a lot in common as actors. We just started helping each other with our self-tapes. That’s really how it started. We really bonded in a way that was like a brother-sister relationship.” Their friendship eventually blossomed into a podcast, Romy and Dan’s High School Reunion Podcast, where the two interviewed folks from all walks of the entertainment industry, including the likes of Geoff Pierson (ex-Frank, RYAN’S HOPE) and Bruce Thomas, who’s done guest spots on B&B and ALL MY CHILDREN. “We had such a great back-and-forth already in real life we felt it could be very effective on a podcast. If you listen to it, you’ll hear we talk to each other like siblings [laughs].” To check out their podcast, click here.