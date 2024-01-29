Scene And Heard: Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Robert Scott Wilson couldn’t have picked a better DAYS OF OUR LIVES co-star to share the pivotal moment when his character, Alex, realized he was in love with Theresa than Deidre Hall (Marlena). “I always have the utmost respect for her,” declares Wilson. “I know that whether we get a bunch of time to rehearse or we don’t get any time at all, [our scenes are] always going to be refreshing and authentic. Whatever the [time constraints] and the circumstances may be, it’s always going to be as real as possible. I fully trust the work between the two of us.” The actor has a deep admiration for the Salem legend. “She’s a great actress,” he says. “She’s a master at playing her role, a light at our show, and, obviously, the matriarch of our show. She’s been doing this forever, but she really takes the time and really cares about the work. I think it translates, because I care about my craft, too. So between the two of us, we just have a trust that always works.” Wilson thinks the working relationship they established when he was playing his original character, Ben, has only enhanced the Alex/Marlena interaction DAYS has scripted for them. “Obviously when I was playing Ben, I worked with Deidre for a long time,” he notes. “Ben had such a deep relationship with Marlena. It wasn’t like one he had ever had before, and Marlena hadn’t had [a relationship] with somebody like him either. That rapport that we had when I was playing Ben previously really helped translate to Alex. I’m hoping [the show] continues that, because it’s really great.”