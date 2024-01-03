SCENE AND HEARD: John Kapelos (Konstantin, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

With an acting career that spans more than 40 years, John Kapelos (Konstantin, DAYS) has a long list of credits on his resume. Yet the performer was a bit taken aback by just how fast production moves on a daytime soap opera. “It’s probably an antiquated expression, but it is unbelievably fast sometimes,” he reports. Luckily, Kapelos had a good friend and soap veteran to give him some pointers. “Jon Lindstrom [Kevin, GH], a wonderful actor and friend, gave me the best advice. He said, ‘It’s like live theater — You go for it. For the most part, they give you one, maybe two takes.’ ” Thanks to his varied background in television, film and theater background, Kapelos found that he was able to adjust fairly easily to nailing a scene the first time around. “I find it really invigorating,” he confesses. “I love doing movies but man, they obsess on the takes. This is a different animal because they have got so much to shoot in a day. It’s all very tightly scripted and storied out and you’ve got a lot of moving parts. I find it fascinating … and still very intimidating. And I would say it’s one of the best roles I’ve ever been offered in Hollywood.”