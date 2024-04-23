Scene and Heard: Explosive Y&R Return Michael Mealor Dreams About

Michael Mealor’s YOUNG AND RESTLESS character Kyle is desperately searching for his son, Harrison (Redding Munsell), who was kidnapped. Summer has pointed her finger at Claire (Hayley Erin) but the actor couldn’t help but wonder how the storyline would have played out with the return of another conflicted blonde – Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner). “Oh, yes. That is something I have dreamed about,” Mealor confessed. “I love the idea of Tara coming back and fighting Summer and Kyle, and it just kind of turning all of that on its head.”

Not much of the scheming blonde has been mentioned since she left in handcuffs for money laundering in 2021 but never count Tara as down and out. The possible effects of her return on father and son are what some of the best soap storylines are made of.

“I think that would be just a great dramatic storyline and I think it would be terrifying and extremely confusing for Harrison as a child,” he mused. Mealor described just how deeply his TV son could be affected and other layers to the storyline it could add. “I think for Harrison irreparable damage that would happen from that as a child. And I think Kyle, that is another one of his worst fears, which is kind of in the similar vein of him, the potential possibility of him losing his son if she fights for custody, [if] she’s out of jail or something like that.”

While there is no sign of Tara’s returning to Genoa City, for Mealor, the possibilities are ripe with potential. “I think that would be a fantastic storyline to play,“ he acknowledged. “And I’m always here to bring back a character or bring on a new character. I always love that.”