Scene And Heard: Conner Floyd (Chance, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Conner Floyd (Chance) recently gave a tour of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS’s studio to his sister, Kendall, and their mom, Gina. But given that both of his loved ones are long-time fans of the show, the actor cops to being a little apprehensive about whether they might get a little exuberant upon meeting his co-stars. “I was hoping Eric [Braeden, Victor] would be there but he wasn’t working that day, and I guess it was for the best because my mom would have freaked out on him,” Floyd chuckles. “But they still had a great time. We walked around the studio and checked out the sets, visited hair and makeup, and I introduced them to the stage managers and the crew. We watched Michael Graziadei [Daniel] shoot a scene, and we bumped into Jason Thompson [Billy] and Michelle Stafford [Phyllis] and talked to them for a long time, which was really cool because my mom is a big Phyllis fan. Everybody was super-nice and super-welcoming.” One of Floyd’s wish-list items did not get checked off that day, however. “I really wanted them to be extras — but my mom would have blown that somehow,” he teases. “I’ve had friends who were filming a movie and they’ve had their parents come do some extra work and just kind of pop in the background, maybe say a line or two. So maybe down the road, my mom can do that on Y&R — if she can get it together! I need her to lock it up by maybe taking some acting classes first, but I’ll get her there.”