Scene And Heard: Beth Maitland (Traci, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS)

For Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R), who lives a few hours away from the Y&R studio, Christmas this year was a low-key affair. Explains the actress, “I didn’t even go to the Y&R holiday party, because after making three round trips that week for work, with a puppy at home, and covering my little farm of animals — plus the Emmys were rescheduled for right before holiday break — the sweet moments of looking at the tree with a cat in my lap and my daughter playing her new bagpipes took the win.” But traveling to Arizona to ring in the new year with her family proved anything but relaxing. “I drove across the desert for 11-and-a-half hours and that road trip just about broke me,” Maitland sighs. “It was accidents and traffic in the weirdest places at the worst times, unpredictable rudeness and navigation diverted us to routes where we got stuck in traffic again and couldn’t reroute. We finally arrived, hours late, but in time for a family celebration. And isn’t that kind of the point? We all turn ourselves into pretzels to make stressful deadlines and really, the meaningful part is the quiet moments together with those we love. We’ll get back to the other soon enough. But for now, peace on earth, goodwill to all of us.”