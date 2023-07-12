Sal Stowers On Her DAYS Return

The offer to bring Lani back to Salem, if only for a few short episodes, was an easy “yes” for Sal Stowers. “Honestly, it was wonderful from the moment I got the call from Marnie [Saitta, casting director] asking if I would consider returning, and heard about the storyline,” says Stowers. “Everyone knows how I feel about Mr. James Reynolds [Abe]. He is such a big part of my life at DAYS. He means so much to me. So any way that I am able to elevate his story and shine the light on him, I’m all for it.”

Then, there was the prospect of resurrecting Lani, who was last seen heading off to prison. “Lani is very special to me,” smiles Stowers. “I played the character for almost eight years, and she’s also a big part of my life. Any time I get to step back in, I’m very grateful. And this storyline … I loved it. It was special. I was very honored that they brought me back for that.”

Story aside, Stowers was eager “just to see everyone again. Everyone at the DAYS studio became family,” she notes. “I saw these people every day for almost a decade. They’re a big part of my life. When it was removed, it was like, ‘Whoa. A big chunk is now gone.’ Even though you can still reach out and see these loved ones, it’s not the same [as working with them every day]. Being back on set, being in the hallways and seeing everyone again was such a surreal moment.”

The first co-star Stowers saw on her initial day back was Jackée Harry (Paulina). “I ran right up to her and gave her a big hug,” recounts Stowers. “She and James were the biggest [reunion] moments I had. I just missed their spirits and their presence. It was just a joy to see everyone. Linsey Godfrey [Sarah] and I ran into each other in the bathroom. It was so random, but it was really lovely. Everyone that I saw, Ari [Zucker, Nicole], Greg Vaughan [Eric] … I love everyone so much and was excited to see all of them the time that I was there.”

The chance to work with her on-screen husband, Lamon Archey (Eli), again was also a big part of Stowers’s joy. “I just adore Lamon, and we have such a wonderful friendship,” she raves. “It was easy for the both of us to just come back and play. What we have done with these two characters is just so special. We built a strong foundation. Again, we were working together every day for so many years. Then to not see each other, it was like, ‘Oh, wow. I miss this person.’ Acting is such an interesting world. You build these beautiful bonds with people on the job and then the job is over and it’s, ‘Okay, good-bye.’ Of course, we still see each other here and there, but it’s not that every day of eating lunch together, always connecting and talking.”

During her year away from DAYS, Stowers has kept incredibly busy. She’s continued her work with World Vision, the humanitarian organization that helps families and their communities overcome poverty and injustice. “I sponsored two young girls, one in Africa and one in the Philippines,” she reports. “For me, being of service and making a difference in someone’s life is such a big part of my life. It takes $39 a month to make a difference in a child’s life, giving them clean water, giving them access to health care, school and clothes and things that they need. That is really important to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Stowers continues “doing all of my fitness and nutrition stuff. I recently got certified as a nutrition coach. So I have that now, and I’m certified in personal training. So I can combine the two, when I train and help my clients.

“I also just got back from Atlanta,” adds the actress. “I’ve been working on a show for the past couple of months. It’s a TV project. It will start airing towards the fall, and I’m excited about that. I can’t really say the name or anything about it yet. I’m definitely still doing my acting and auditioning, the hustle-bustle of the grind. I’m doing my best to fulfill all my dreams. Acting is always my priority.”

With that in mind, there was an on-screen mention that Lani will be up for parole in six months. Stowers says she’s up for another visit or a lengthier stay. “I’m always open to that. I love Lani. I love the DOOL family,” enthuses Stowers. “I’m never going to say no. Never say never. I’m always honored to get the call to come back, jump in and play, and see everyone. I guess we’ll just have to see what happens in the future.”

But for now, Stowers promises that viewers are going to get to see “a lot of beautiful moments with Lani and Eli and also their family. I feel it’s going to make the fans miss Lani and Eli even more, which is always a beautiful thing. We miss our fans, too; being a part of a community and being active with everyone.”