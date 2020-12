Alan Locher will reunite former RYAN’S HOPE cast members Ash Adams (ex-John Reid), Malcolme Groome (ex-Patrick), Ilene Kristen (ex-Delia), Geoff Pierson (ex-Frank) and James Wlcek (ex- Ben) on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors will be live on Thursday, December 10 at 2 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.