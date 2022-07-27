Robert Newman Says Good-Bye To Y&R

Robert Newman, who has ended his run as Y&R’s Ashland, posted a farewell video message to fans. “Today, I just want to talk for a minute to THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS fans,” he explained. “I think it’s appropriate for me now to finally be able to say thank you so much for letting mebe a part of the legacy of this great show. Just to clarify, the scenes you saw the other day, Ashland dying at the hands of Nick, were in fact my last scenes on the show, the end of my contract. Those were shot about five weeks ago.” He went on to explain that he was back on the East Coast and happily reunited with his family, “but I did want to take a minute to say thank you to you, and also to just do a shout-out to the cast and crew of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, who were just fantastic, just wonderful people to work with and I couldn’t have been happier about it. I very much enjoyed playing the character, and I hope you enjoyed seeing me in the role. I know for some of you, it was a tough transition from Richard’s [Burgi, ex-Ashland] work, but I really, really enjoyed playing the character and working with these fantastic people.” He ended the video by saying, “Maybe I’ll see you again one day; you never know!” To view the video, click here, and check out an upcoming issue of Soap Opera Digest for a full exit interview with Newman.