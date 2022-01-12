Robert Newman (ex-Josh, GUIDING LIGHT) has commented on Facebook about being hired by Y&R to replace Richard Burgi as Ashland Locke. “Thanks to everyone for the sweet posts and messages about my joining the cast of Y&R,” shared the actor. “ I couldn’t be more pleased. I’ve had great respect for the show and it’s wonderful cast for many, many years. I’m happy to be a part of it. I had a lovely zoom meeting with [Co-Executive Producer/Head Writer ] Josh Griffith and [Executive Producer] Anthony Morina last night. We talked quite a bit about the character, and I’m very excited by the scripts I’m getting so far. I’m scared to death, of course, but I think that’s healthy. It’ll be a new adventure and I’m feeling pretty blessed to have the opportunity. Cheers!” Newman is stepping in for Burgi, who was let go due to Covid concerns.
Robert Newman On Joining Y&R: “I Couldn’t Be More Pleased”
