Rena Sofer Back To GH!

Rena Sofer, who wrapped a nine-year run as B&B’s Quinn in 2022, is returning to GH as Lois Cerullo, the Daytime Emmy-winning role she played from 1994-97. Look for her to first air in October. “I am so excited to step back into Lois’s fingernails again!” Sofer tells Digest exclusively. Adds on-screen daughter, Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn). “I am so excited to be working with her. I think that bringing her back into the fold and onto the landscape will create fertile ground for some fun storytelling. From what I understand and from what I’ve seen, Lois is a force to be reckoned with and a really fun character. I think giving more context to Brook Lynn by seeing her with her mother will be really fun to play and I can’t wait to explore that with Rena. It’s a whole new dynamic and it’s just a great dynamic to introduce into the show.” Bensonhurst, Brooklyn native Lois was introduced as a band manager who caught the eye of Eddie Maine, played by Wally Kurth. Once Eddie was revealed to be Ned, he and Lois ultimately tied the knot and welcomed Brook Lynn. In Digest’s 60th Anniversary Special Issue, Sofer noted, “I can’t even tell you how much I loved playing Lois. I loved who she was, I loved how she was so honest. All she wanted to do was manage a band, make music, do math and be smart, and she fell in love with this singer at a bar, so she was able to stand out and didn’t have to be what you always see on soap operas.” People.com first reported the news.