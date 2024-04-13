On April 13, 1984, millionaire mogul Victor Newman tied the long-awaited knot with former exotic dancer Nikki Reed. On the 40th anniversary of the lavish ceremony, here’s a look back at what made their story and big day so special.

In The Beginning: Victor and Nikki’s incredible love saga began in 1981 when he was escorted by best friend Douglas Austin to The Bayou — a gentleman’s club where Nikki was headlining. Before that fateful night, Victor and Nikki had never laid eyes on each other since they traveled in polar opposite social circles. Victor was immediately impressed by Nikki’s, uh, performance, but hid his identity and bank account from the stripper as they were getting to know each other. In fact, when Nikki first visited Victor’s sprawling ranch, he pretended to be the butler! After coming clean as the actual lord of the manor, Victor invited Nikki to move in so that he could transform her into a refined lady. As she was being introduced to culture and proper etiquette, Victor tapped good friend and grand dame Katherine Chancellor (below) to give Nikki extra guidance, which started a close friendship between them that lasted for decades.

It’s Complicated: Along the way, Victor’s Professor Higgins fell in love with his fair lady and the feeling was mutual. Unfortunately, because of his shabby treatment of first wife Julia, Victor didn’t think he deserved to be happy and in love. Instead, he pushed Nikki into a romance with the more age-appropriate Kevin Bancroft, an architect. Convinced that Victor didn’t return her affection, Nikki and the rich boy started seeing each other. However, Kevin’s disapproving mama, Alison believed her son was trading down and discouraged the budding relationship. Despite Victor’s matchmaking meddling, he and Nikki slept together but he deemed that a huge mistake and back to Kevin she went. When Nikki found herself pregnant, she knew Victor was the father but also that he didn’t want kids, so she allowed Kevin to believe he was going to be a dad and accepted his proposal. They wed in 1982 but Nikki was soon unhappy in her marriage, even after giving birth that same year to a girl she named Victoria (after Kevin’s grandmother). Alison hired Rick Daros to romance Nikki and it worked: she asked Kevin for a divorce. However, Rick turned out to be a psycho who tried to kill Nikki. Victor, Paul Williams and Andy Richards came to the rescue, but Victor sustained a groin injury that left him impotent and feeling sorry for himself. When he recovered, he asked Nikki to be his wife.

The Venue: The ultra-swanky Colonnade Room. It was a beautiful location for the stunning couple and would remain special for them for years to come.

That Dress: Nikki’s eye-popping wedding gown was a one-of-a-kind masterpiece befitting royalty. The main fabric was imported French silk-faced satin and organza followed by a 10-foot train. Her headpiece was a crown of 20,000 hand-sewn beads and pearls.

The Guest List: Aside from family and friends living in Genoa City, the Brooks sisters, Lorie, who used to be engaged to the groom, Leslie and Chris returned home for the grand event. A Who’s Who of the international corporate community flew in from all corners of the globe, which was only fitting — after all, it was the wedding of Victor Newman.

The Uninvited: That would be Eve Howard (right), Victor’s former secretary and bedmate, who never forgave him for ending their affair. Eve’s hurt turned into scorn, which festered into a thirst for revenge. Eve was eventually locked up in a loony bin after her attempt on his life failed, and when she learned of Victor and Nikki’s wedding, she escaped her padded cell and showed up at the Colonnade Room to off the bride. Despite Victor’s security detail, Eve went undetected, disguised as a member of the catering staff. However, her attempt to serve Nikki a poisoned beverage before the walk down the aisle was thwarted, so Eve planned a much more sinister attack.

The Nuptials: No expense was spared, no detail overlooked when Victor created a lavish fairytale setting for his bride. Nikki’s sister, Dr. Casey Reed was thrilled to be the maid of honor and Douglas served as Victor’s best man as heartfelt vows were exchanged. During the reception that followed, the couple shared their first dance to Gina Roma singing “Through The Eyes Of Love” and later, Ashley Abbott caught the bridal bouquet. As Nikki was changing into her getaway outfit, Eve was poised to plunge a knife into the newly minted Mrs. Newman, a door suddenly swung open and knocked out her would-be assailant. By the time she came to, the newlyweds were gone so Eve stowed away in their luggage that had yet to be picked up. Unfortunately for the nutcase, Victor and Nikki decided to stay home, while their bags were sent ahead to the honeymoon destination.