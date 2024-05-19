Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of May 20

Bold And Beautiful

On Monday, May 20, Finn and Hope (above) have conflicting emotions when faced with a difficult decision, and Steffy vents to Liam about Hope’s possible influence over Finn…. On Tuesday, May 21, Steffy is distraught to learn that Deacon (above) and Sheila are getting married, and Finn assists Hope with a medical issue…. Brooke, Ridge, and Steffy attempt to reason with Hope on Wednesday, May 22, and Sheila makes an outlandish request of Finn…. On Thursday, May 23, the marriage ceremony of Sheila and Deacon commences.…Expect the unexpected at Deacon and Sheila’s wedding on Friday, May 24.

General Hospital

Sonny is horrified on Monday, May 20, while Blaze consoles Kristina, Jason summons Carly, Gregory apologizes to Finn, and Anna confronts Brennan (both above).… On Tuesday, May 21, Alexis and Diane prepare to present their case; Kristina pleads with Michael; Dex has a big decision to make; Finn faces a difficult task; and Sonny seeks Dante’s help…. Elizabeth is alarmed on Wednesday, May 22, as Alexis is thrown for a loop; Dante issues a warning to Sonny; Ava gets key intel; and Kristina makes an offer… On Thursday, May 23, Carly stonewalls Anna; Alexis has her day in court; Ava offers sympathy to Sonny; Gio makes a move; and Kristina shares her fears.… Molly and TJ go on a date on Friday, May 24; Elizabeth can’t shake her concern; Portia is conflicted; and Cody and Stella support Tracy.

Days Of Our Lives

On Monday, May 20, EJ spies on a drunk Nicole kissing Eric while Johnny and Chanel meet with a specialist due to her pregnancy being high-risk.… Chad seeks Steve’s help (both above) in tracking down Clyde on Tuesday, May 21, while Stephanie, Everett and Leo share a few drinks together after finishing up at The Spectator…. On Wednesday, May 22, Alex asks Theresa to move into the mansion with him…. Marlena realizes what is going on with Everett on Thursday, May 23, while Eric demands that Sloan explain her recent behavior…. On Friday, May 24, Chanel expresses her worries to Johnny about the possible radiation exposure to their baby, and Nicole and EJ spend a difficult day together, grappling with their respective challenges.

Young And Restless

On Monday, May 20, Devon stands his ground with Billy; Nate defends Audra; and Tucker pushes Diane’s buttons.… Victor covers his tracks on Tuesday, May 21, while Adam and Chelsea put their differences aside, and Cole crosses the line…. On Wednesday, May 22, Jack attempts to keep the peace between Billy and Devon; Jordan plots her escape; and Nate spends quality time with Audra (both above)…. Victor discovers Jordan’s escape plan on Thursday, May 23, as Jack and Traci vow to help Ashley, and Nikki returns home…. On Friday, May 24, Victor’s receives unexpected visitors; Cole faces a tough decision; and Claire asks Summer for a second chance.