Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of June 3

Bold And Beautiful

On Monday, June 3, Brooke and Hope fight to keep the Hope for the Future line alive, and it’s a showdown when Li (above) attempts to halt Bill and Luna’s paternity test…. Ridge, caught in a fashion feud, makes a final decision between Steffy and Hope on Tuesday, June 4, as Deacon gives Tom a substantial gift for saving Sheila’s life, and Katie learns from R.J. that Bill might be Luna’s father…. On Wednesday, June 5, Ridge makes a surprising offer to Brooke; Hope vows to Steffy that Steffy will not get rid of the Logans; and the identity of Luna’s father is revealed…. Li gives Katie a cryptic warning about Poppy on Thursday, June 6, and Steffy clarifies her perspective when Finn defends Hope…. On Friday, June 7, Hope finds herself in an unexpected situation.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, June 3, Kristen makes an outrageous proposition to Stefan, and Leo has questions for EJ about the terms of their agreement…. Kayla is dismayed when she finds out that Steve (both above) plans to leave town on Tuesday, June 4, while Xander has reservations about Sarah’s wedding surprise…. Chad’s life is altered by the news he receives, and Nicole and Eric have an emotional discussion about Jude, on Wednesday, June 5…. On Thursday, June 6, Chad is dubious about whether he can believe Clyde on the subject of Abigail…. Konstantin and Maggie’s wedding commences; Alex catches Theresa and Brady in a compromising position; and Sarah contacts someone from Xander’s past on Friday, June 7.

General Hospital

Anna arrives at the scene of a crime on Monday, June 3, while Sonny gets an earful from Carly; Valentin has a clandestine meeting; Ava cozies up to Natalia; and Kristina feels betrayed…. On Tuesday, June 4, Anna makes a horrifying realization; Drew takes Carly by surprise; John threatens to make an arrest; Finn rebuffs Elizabeth (above); and Chase leans on Brook Lynn…. It’s a sad day when Gregory’s loved ones say their final good-byes on Wednesday, June 5, as Kristina and Molly clash and Blaze struggles in a recording session…. Trina has a jarring encounter on Thursday, June 6; Gio starts a new job; concerns for Finn deepen; Kristina tries to mend fences; and Maxie and Spinelli enjoy some family time…. On Friday, June 7, Jake is shocked by what he sees; Elizabeth confides in Stella; Brook Lynn and Chase strategize; Nina gets a welcome surprise; and Dex issues an invitation.

Young and Restless

On Monday, June 3, Victor expresses concern about Adam; Audra and Tucker play cat and mouse; and Chloe works to repair her rift with Sally…. Victor confronts Cole about his betrayal on Tuesday, June 4, as Claire starts a new chapter, and Traci and Ashley learn a shocking secret…. On Wednesday, June 5, Sally interrupts a moment between Adam and Chelsea (both above); Lily loses patience with Billy; and Mamie stands her ground with Nate…. Ashley’s trip to Paris takes an unexpected turn on Thursday, June 6…. On Friday, June 7, Ashley makes a shocking discovery, while Tucker takes matters into his own hands.