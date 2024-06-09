Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of June 10

Bold and Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, June 10, at Konstantin and Maggie’s wedding, someone is shot and Konstantin makes a chilling confession…. Alex, Brady and Xander ruminate over Konstantin’s cryptic warning on Tuesday, June 11, while Marlena delivers unfortunate news to Stephanie about Everett…. On Wednesday, June 12, Johnny and Chanel await the results about their baby…. Rafe grills Clyde about his misdeeds on Thursday, June 13, and Johnny tells Chanel about a new job offer…. On Friday, June 14, Chad shares surprising information with Julie while Stefan seeks Kristen’s assistance to clear Gabi’s name.

General Hospital

Elizabeth is left reeling on Monday, June 10, as Willow opens up to Michael.; Nina has a change of heart; Drew shares his news with Curtis; and Tracy offers wise counsel…. On Tuesday, June 11, Sonny bears gifts for Kristina; Alexis advises Laura; TJ is outraged; Sasha challenges Cody; and Carly’s hopes are dashed…. Curtis wants answers on Wednesday, June 12, as Trina confronts Laura; Alexis and Diane wonder what the future holds for Heather. Stella confides in Tracy…. Kristina seeks Alexis’s advice on Thursday, June 13; Elizabeth and Chase voice their concerns; Finn is determined; and Gio pitches an idea…. On Friday, June 7, Carly is suspicious; Nina gets a thrilling invitation; Cody gets food for thought; Anna accepts an offer from Valentin; and John gives Jason a shocking task.

Young And Restless