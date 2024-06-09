Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of June 10

Bold and Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
On Monday, June 10, at Konstantin and Maggie’s wedding, someone is shot and Konstantin makes a chilling confession…. Alex, Brady and Xander ruminate over Konstantin’s cryptic warning on Tuesday, June 11, while Marlena delivers unfortunate news to Stephanie about Everett…. On Wednesday, June 12, Johnny and Chanel await the results about their baby…. Rafe grills Clyde about his misdeeds on Thursday, June 13, and Johnny tells Chanel about a new job offer…. On Friday, June 14, Chad shares surprising information with Julie while Stefan seeks Kristen’s assistance to clear Gabi’s name.
General Hospital
Elizabeth is left reeling on Monday, June 10, as Willow opens up to Michael.; Nina has a change of heart; Drew shares his news with Curtis; and Tracy offers wise counsel…. On Tuesday, June 11, Sonny bears gifts for Kristina; Alexis advises Laura; TJ is outraged; Sasha challenges Cody; and Carly’s hopes are dashed…. Curtis wants answers on Wednesday, June 12, as Trina confronts Laura; Alexis and Diane wonder what the future holds for Heather. Stella confides in Tracy…. Kristina seeks Alexis’s advice on Thursday, June 13; Elizabeth and Chase voice their concerns; Finn is determined; and Gio pitches an idea…. On Friday, June 7, Carly is suspicious; Nina gets a thrilling invitation; Cody gets food for thought; Anna accepts an offer from Valentin; and John gives Jason a shocking task.
Young And Restless
On Monday, June 10, Victor holds Cole and Michael accountable for their actions; Ashley travels outside her comfort zone; and Audra experiences a professional setback…. Victor reveals a new business strategy to the family on Tuesday, June 11, while Nikki confides in Lauren, and Adam experiences déjà vu with Victoria…. On Wednesday, June 12, Victor and Nikki share a difference of opinion about her connection with Jack; Claire lets her guard down with Kyle; and Nick questions Victoria about her future plans….Cole and Victoria revisit their past on Thursday, June 13, as Audra has a rude awakening, and Summer struggles co-parenting with Kyle…. On Friday, June 14, Victor retaliates against Jack; Billy turns on the charm with Lily; and Diane settles unfinished business with Nikki.