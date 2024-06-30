Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of July 1

Bold And Beautiful

On Monday, July 1, Poppy’s (above r.) past catches up with her as she attempts to solidify her new Spencer family…. An unexpected death kicks off a sizzling summer mystery on Tuesday, July 2…. On Wednesday, July 3, Katie gets emotional with Bill (both above) about his new relationship, and Paris issues Hope a warning to stay away from Thomas…. The Forrester Fourth of July party sets off fireworks in the sky and of the heart on Thursday, July 4…. On Friday, July 5, Poppy realizes that she may be in serious competition with Katie, and Hope is devastated as Eric raises a toast to Paris and Thomas.

Days Of Our Lives

A desperate EJ makes Melinda (both above) an offer on Monday, July 1; Stefan and Gabi finally reunite; and Tate begs Brady to have a conversation with Theresa about Holly…. On Tuesday, July 2, a worried Paulina has some questions for Kayla regarding Chanel; Kate has a business proposition for Abe; Jada and Steve have a conversation about the consequences he’s facing for his role in Clyde escape; and Stephanie agrees to help Marlena with Everett…. After a heart to heart with Kayla on Wednesday, July 3, Chad must make a difficult request of Paulina; Stephanie tries to convince Jada to visit with Bobby; and Kate must deliver some bad news to Abe…. On Thursday, July 4, Brady’s intentions are misinterpreted by Theresa; Tate lets Holly in on his secret plan for the summer; and Alex gets some legal advice from Justin…. Gabi walks in on Stefan and EJ bickering on Friday, July 5; Nicole is speechless when Eric declares that he is leaving Salem; Kristen considers hiring Melinda for a key position at DiMera; and Jada fills in Rafe about Everett/Bobby’s claim.

General Hospital

Ava plays dirty on Monday, July 1, while Josslyn comforts Trina; Nina does some eavesdropping; Alexis makes a big move; and Jordan shares intel with Drew (both above)…. On Tuesday, July 2, Ava tries to cover her tracks; Blaze is crushed; Sonny meets with Diane; Kristina and Alexis have a heart to heart; and Natalia is in the hot seat…. Alexis is confrontational on Wednesday, July 3; Josslyn gets upsetting news; Natalia confides in Sonny; Sasha provides perspective; and Maxie steps up for a friend…. Thursday, July 4, is an encore episode from July 7, 2023, where Tracy won’t take no for an answer; Liz and Portia catch up; TJ and Molly clear the air; Kristina makes a bold suggestion; and a shot rings out at the Metro Court pool!… Dante tries to talk Sonny down on Friday, July 5; Kristina unleashes her anger; Maxie and Brook Lynn strategize; Trina and Josslyn move into their new home; and Nina updates Drew.

Young And Restless

On Monday, July 1, Devon vows to protect his family’s legacy; Traci (above) and Alan share a warm moment; Abby (above) arrives in Paris to support Ashley; and Jill loses patience with Billy…. Victor plays his cards close to the vest on Tuesday, July 2, while Michael confides in Diane and Nikki feels guilty over causing problems for Jack…. On Wednesday, July 3, Jack confronts Kyle about working with Victor; Chance questions Billy’s motives; and sparks fly between Nate and Audra…. Victor and Jack reignite their feud on Thursday, July 4, as Diane is held accountable for her actions, and Chelsea and Adam reminisce about their past…. On Friday, July 5, Victor strikes a deal with Kyle; Adam and Chelsea make a pact; and Summer enlists Phyllis and Nick’s help.