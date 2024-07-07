Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of July 8

Bold And Beautiful

On Monday, July 8, Paris gets busy planning her wedding, and Thomas goes to extremes to prove a point to Hope…. Steffy, Thomas, Paris, and Douglas share a family moment on Tuesday, July 9, and Finn helps Hope navigate her feelings towards Thomas…. Brooke gives sage advice to Hope on Wednesday, July 10, and Steffy and Finn (both above) share a steamy kiss…. Poppy and Luna enjoy the finer side of being part of the Spencer family on Thursday, July 11, and Tom’s backpack is found in a storage closet at Il Giardino…. Friday, July 12, Jack and Li keep info about the night of Tom’s concert from Finn; Bill bestows Luna an extraordinary gift; and the shocking contents of Tom’s backpack are revealed.

Days Of Our Lives

EJ vows revenge on Stefan and Gabi on Monday, July 8 as new information is revealed about Li Shin’s murder…. On Tuesday, July 9, Stefan demands answers from Gabi and Eric is floored when Nicole reveals the truth…. Jack is stunned by Chad’s request regarding Abigail’s grave on Wednesday, July 10, while Justin confides in Xander about his pain over losing Alex as a son…. On Thursday, July 11, Chad and Jack make a shocking discovery, and Doug and Julie (both above) share a loving moment…. Jada gives Everett/Bobby an ultimatum on Friday, July 12, as Stefan worries his secret will be exposed.

General Hospital

On Monday, July 8, Portia confronts Laura; Nina and Sasha have a heart-to-heart; Cody makes a confession; Sam is frustrated with Drew; and Willow makes an impulsive move…. Trina is suspicious on Tuesday, July 9, while Curtis defends himself to Portia; Sasha witnesses something scandalous; Lois shares a secret with Olivia; and Maxie (above) finds a new mission…. On Wednesday, July 10, Sonny questions Jason; Cody and Willow find common ground; Ava makes a dangerous move; Michael lets something slip to Drew; and John does some eavesdropping…. Sonny and Ava have a blow-up; Kristina is eager to help Blaze; Felicia visits Cody; Portia reveals her plan to Jordan; and Heather’s request surprises Laura on Thursday, July 11…. Laura seeks Trina’s perspective on Friday, July 12, while Sasha confides in Cody, Anna talks her plan through with Jason, Elizabeth shares happy news about Jake, and Curtis and Portia hash things out.

Young And Restless

On Monday, July 8, Victor gives Claire a history lesson; Danny and Cricket surprise Traci in Paris; and Phyllis and Nick disagree about how to help Summer….Victor pushes Jack’s buttons on Tuesday, July 9, while Chelsea sends Adam on a guilt trip, and Audra relishes her new role…. On Wednesday, July 10, Nate questions Audra’s decision to work with Kyle; Sharon is haunted by her past; and Daniel makes a decision about his future…. Lily makes a risky decision on Thursday, July 11, as Claire struggles to fit in with her family, and Devon and Nate plot to outsmart Billy…. On Friday, July 12, Victor tasks Adam with a new assignment; Chelsea sets boundaries; and Sally works to make amends with Summer.