Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of July 22

Bold and Beautiful

On Monday, July 22, Hope is with Finn (both above) when he receives news about Sheila, and Liam and Steffy stand firm in their belief that Sheila is a murderess…. Finn stuns Steffy with his thoughts on Sheila’s innocence on Tuesday, July 23; and Poppy eavesdrops as Katie questions Bill about her…. On Wednesday, July 24, Steffy’s ire rises when she learns Brooke will be the face of the Brooke’s Bedroom relaunch; Bill asks Li for a personal favor; and Katie questions the accuracy of Luna’s paternity test….Brooke and Hope worry about Steffy furthering the Logan/Forrester feud when they are in Monte Carlo on Thursday, July 25, while Katie makes it her mission to find out about Poppy’s past, and Steffy allows past hurts to surface and lashes out at Ridge…. On Friday, July 26, Poppy gets agitated when Katie turns up the heat, asking pointed questions, and the Brooke’s Bedroom photo shoot begins.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, July 22, Alex’s world is turned upside down, and Brady and Ava commiserate over their breakups…. Jada has a strange encounter with Everett on Tuesday, July 23, while Stefan reconciles with Gabi…. On Wednesday, July 24, Gabi catches Connie with Rafe…. Eric and EJ (both above) battle over Nicole on Thursday, July 25, as Brady finds himself in a predicament…. On Friday, July 26, a vulnerable Xander speaks to Maggie about his past with Victor and a remorseful Theresa surprises Brady and Alex.

General Hospital

Laura seeks out Anna on Monday, July 22; Jason’s (above) plans go awry; Ava and Scott strategize; Sonny makes a request of Michael; and Diane issues a warning…. On Tuesday, July 23, Jason updates Anna; John (above) puts pressure on Ava; Ned supports Tracy; Carly meets with Sonny; and Kristina and Michael discuss family matters…. Willow and Nina brainstorm on Wednesday, July 24; Kristina and Blaze meet the press; Anna faces off with John; Carly weighs her options; and Jason reaches out to Danny…. On Thursday, July 25, John makes a bold move; Anna pursues a hunch; Willow wrestles with her guilt; and TJ and Molly make a big decision…. On Friday, July 26, Jason receives a proposition; Nina drives a hard bargain; Diane seeks out Anna; Sonny is enraged; and Kristina is caught off-guard.

Young And Restless

On Monday, July 22, Jack and Nikki argue about Diane; Phyllis gives Heather a reality check; and Chelsea is overwhelmed with guilt…. Victor announces a new role for Nikki within his empire on Tuesday, July 23, as Adam considers coming clean, and Nick worries about Sharon’s state of mind…. On Wednesday, July 24, Victor vows to protect Katherine’s legacy; Victoria interrogates Adam; and Devon catches Abby off guard…. Devon seeks Victor’s counsel on Thursday, July 25, while Summer plays hardball with Kyle, and Traci takes a big step with Alan (both above)…. On Friday, July 26, Kyle puts Claire in a precarious position; Lily stands her ground with Billy; and Victoria second guesses returning to Newman Enterprises.