Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, December 11, Finn delivers optimistic news to those at Eric’s (above) hospital bedside, and Ridge is forced to make the most difficult decision of his life…. Donna (above) and Steffy fight with Ridge to do the right thing on Tuesday, December 12, while Eric’s loved ones remember their best times together…. On Wednesday, December 13, Finn explains how there still might be a chance for Eric, and Ridge allows Donna to say final good-byes to her Honeybear…. Bridget and Thorne advocate for Eric against Ridge on Thursday, December 14…. On Friday, December 15, Finn and Bridget race to save Eric’s life, and Ridge struggles with his choice as Eric takes a turn for the worse.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, December 11, Lucas confronts Dimitri (both above) about kidnapping Kate, and Kate checks in on Abe…. Steve visits Jada on the anniversary of Marcus’s death on Tuesday, December 12…. On Wednesday, December 13, Theresa has a close call with Brady….. John surprises an overworked Marlena at her office on Thursday, December 14, and Xander brings Victoria to Sarah for the custody swap…. On Friday, December 15, a flustered Sloan leaves Jude unattended.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

On Monday, December 11, Dex opens up to Josslyn about his past; Curtis tells Marshall about a possible treatment; Olivia and Lois are suspicious; and Nina makes an admission to Sonny…. Brook Lynn makes a decision on Tuesday, December 12, while Scott reaches out to Obrecht, and Dante finds documents that could help with Anna’s (both above) case…. On Wednesday, December 13, Josslyn and Trina make a discovery about Adam; Sonny makes a generous donation; Alexis is given pause; Ava tells Nina the truth; and Carly and Donna have a chance run-in…. Diane and Robert make a decision about their relationship on Thursday, December 14, while Kristina reveals her plans to Sonny; Carly presses Ava; TJ has reservations; and Alexis confides in Gregory…. On Friday, December 15, Jordan discloses something to Alexis; Blaze is surprised; Brook Lynn and Lucy have a disagreement; Sasha gives Cody a gift; and Laura meets with Sonny.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, December 11, Victor vows to protect Nikki at all costs, and Adam makes progress with Sally…. Ashley strategizes with Jack on Tuesday, December 12, while Mamie and Jill’s feud reaches a boiling point, and Diane teaches Kyle a valuable lesson…. On Wednesday, December 13, Devon and Nate reach an agreement; and Heather makes herself at home with Daniel (both above) during Lily’s absence…. Victor receives suspicious news on Thursday, December 14, while Nikki goes to great lengths to hide her drinking; Danny receives a tempting invitation from Phyllis; and Jordan plots her next move…. On Friday, December 15, Ashley strikes a deal with Tucker; Kyle and Audra settle unfinished business; and Summer struggles with her feelings for Chance.

