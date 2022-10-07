What’s your favorite beauty product right now? “Pat McGrath foundation. It’s called Skin Fetish. I am obsessed with it. It’s so thin and light, but it’s still full coverage. I’m also obsessed with Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer.”

What tips have you picked up from your show’s makeup artists? “I have dark circles around my eyes and concealer doesn’t really work. I’ve learned that if you use something that has a little red or peach in it, it’s really good at canceling out any dark circles and blemishes.”

What product that you currently use would you miss the most if it was discontinued? “It actually has been discontinued, and it’s what I almost always wear on the show. It’s the M.A.C Patentpolish Lip Pencil. They’re so easy to put on, almost like a ChapStick. The pigment is really strong on them, and they make your lips pop. It looks like you have on a lipstick and a gloss.”

Is there a makeup, hair or skin product you couldn’t live without? “I really like Tracy Hudson’s skin care line. She’s an aesthetician. I don’t leave the house without her Protect Me Sunscreen on.”

What item in your closet do you wear the most? “I’m always in sandals. I have these fake leather ones that are really comfy that I got online at Fashion Nova [fashionnova.com]. They’re a flat sandal that you just slip on. Everyone always asks me where I got them, when I wear them. And I got them for less than 20 bucks on Fashion Nova.”

What celebrity’s closet would you most like to raid? “I would want to raid Rihanna’s closet. I like that [her style] is unique, fearless and super-fashionable.”

Do you have a favorite fashion trend right now? “I love a good summer dress. I don’t know if it’s a trend or if it’s classic. I’m not crazy about trends, because I feel all trends die. When I was in high school, I worked at some clothing stores. Whenever there was something that was overly labeled or branded or too in style, it just would be trash in the next few months. So I kind of like more classic stuff, because it lasts forever. I love dresses. I love to wear a dress because it makes me feel a lot less constricted and free. I also like the way people treat me when I’m walking around in dresses. I feel like people are nicer to you and think you’re a lady.”

What’s the best classic item in your wardrobe? “A trench-style coat that I’ve had forever. I can always wear it, especially on winter nights. It classes everything up.”

What products do you use to style your hair? “I use Design Essentials Almond & Avocado Curl Enhancing Mousse. When you wear your hair curly, it makes it soft and shiny without being crunchy. It also makes your hair smell really good.”