Quick Take With Veronica Redd (Mamie, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS)

What was your reaction when Y&R asked you to come back again? “Both caution and delight.”

In your opinion, why does Mamie still resonate so deeply with viewers? “Perhaps because she reminds them of someone they know and adore, or she is like someone they would like to know and have in their lives.”

Are you pleased with the story the writers have given your character? “I am over the moon with the creativity of [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Josh Griffith’s vision for the liberation of Mamie moving forward.”

Mamie and Jill have shared some blistering scenes through the years! How do you like working with Jess Walton (Jill) again? “There’s a bond with Jess that clearly stands the test of time. She and I actually worked together when I got a day on CAPITOL [where Walton played Kelly]. We’ve got a professional destiny together I look forward to expanding into fruition.”

Mamie has always had backbone. but what’s it like to play her as powerful as well? “It is absolutely liberating. Mamie is a born leader. How terrific to see her take the reins of her own ‘now’ and to fashion a future equal to her current momentum and vast potential!”

How do you like working with Christel Khalil (Lily), Bryton James (Devon) and Sean Dominic (Nate)? “Oh, boy! It feels really natural and as if we’ve been together their whole lives. I love my Y&R niece and nephews. They’ve certainly been playing together much longer with each other than have they with me, and their generosity in including and accepting me into their triad is heartwarming and inspiring. I am very proud of them! They are each wonderful people and consummate professionals. Our future together as family on the show is bright and edifying. I am so proud of the Y&R/Sony uplifting vision for this storyline. Everybody likes to win. It’s fantastic playing an active role in the development and constructive influence of the C-W (and ‘J’ – Mamie Johnson ) family business!”

What do you like about Mamie’s visit this time? Her brand of tough love is always needed!) “What I like most about Mamie’s ‘re-mix’ is how it, in itself, is the show’s honor and respect for seniors in the larger society. This aspect of acknowledgement and appreciation for those of a living third generation has not been prevalent in America for way too many decades now. I know what it feels like to no longer be ‘seen’ in a room. No one likes feeling that way. There’ll be less of that insensitivity and inconsideration of others if we practice treating everyone with respect no matter their age.”

What does it mean to you to reconnect with the Abbott “kids”, Peter Bergman (Jack), Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Beth Maitland (Traci)? “It’s fresh and new and a delight now that their characters are fully grown. And now that the Mamie character is as independent of their characters as they are of her, what the four of us can now play together is exciting and filled with infinite possibility.”