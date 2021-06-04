First of all, fans really seem to be enjoying Sasha and Brando. Are you a “Brasha” fan, too? “I’m definitely a ‘Brasha’ fan and I’m so excited that fans seem to like them, too! I love how unconventional Sasha and Brando’s love story is. They also have a lot in common, not only from their experiences with drug abuse but personality-wise, as well. They’re both very fearless, used to taking care of themselves and fiercely protective of the people they love. And neither of them is afraid of teetering on the dangerous side or putting themselves at risk to achieve a greater good. I think they can be a real power couple!”

What has it been like to work with Johnny Wactor (Brando)? “Oh, he’s so amazing! I have an absolute blast every time I work with him. Not only is he super-kind, charming and fun to be around but he’s also always very prepared and ready to have fun and play in our scenes. I’m always excited to see what’s next for ‘Brasha’ and I feel very lucky to be paired up with him!”

Obviously, her pregnancy by Brando came as a surprise to Sasha. How would you describe how she is feeling about becoming a mom? “On one hand, it’s scary and overwhelming because it’s such a life-changing event that was unplanned for. Sasha was focused on a career and on getting on track after her drug abuse; becoming a mother was not at all on her mind. On the other hand, Sasha is very strong and has always handled anything that’s been thrown her way, so she’s ready to put those feelings aside and buckle up to deal with motherhood.”

Brando seems to be excited about the baby as well. Do you think Sasha is relieved that he had such a good reaction to the news? “Absolutely! A baby comes with huge responsibilities and a lot of work, so the fact that he wants to be part of the journey and do his part is really great.”

Does Sasha feel closer to Brando as a result of him wanting to be involved in the pregnancy and the baby’s life? “Yes, I think the fact that they skipped a couple of usual steps in a relationship and had to dive into serious and real stuff so soon has made them grow closer faster. But even so, they’re still just getting to know each other and have a lot to figure out when it comes to who they are to one another and what exactly this means for them as a potential couple.”

Michael and Willow have put their romantic relationship on hold given Chase’s illness, but how do you think Sasha would feel if the two of them went public? Would it be hard for her to see them together? “I think at this point Sasha has dealt with the fact that she and Michael are over and even though it was hard and ended with some ‘what-if’s’, she’s started to move on just as much as Michael has. So I don’t think it would be hard in the sense that she wishes she was still with Michael. It definitely might be a little awkward at first, but I hope that for the sake of her friendship with both Michael and Willow they can move past that awkwardness and stay friends.”

