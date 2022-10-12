Lucy’s involvement with Victor and Anna and Valentin has been so much fun! “I’m so glad you think so because I am having fun as well! This is the first fun and truthful and challenging section for Lucy in, you know, nine years, so it’s amazing to have something to sink my teeth into. It is the most fun I’ve had in years. Working with Finola [Hughes, Anna] and James Patrick Stuart [Valentin] and Charles Shaughnessy [Victor] is a hoot!”

You’ve never really worked with Charles before, but I assume you knew him socially back in the 1980s when he worked with your husband, Wayne Northrop, on DAYS [where Shaughnessy played Shane and Northrop played Roman]. “Yes, and I remember Charlie’s work, and it was always outstanding, but I had forgotten how much he and Wayne liked each other! He walked up to me the first day we worked together and said, ‘You have to tell your husband hi from me.’ He said, ‘I’ve never laughed harder or longer than when I worked with Wayne on DAYS!’ And now he and I are having so much fun and laughing so much. We don’t even have to rehearse that much; it just comes so naturally playing off of each other. It’s been a joy.”

I loved all the little bits that you and Finola and James did in those scenes on The Haunted Star. “That was really fun. Finola and I decided we’d do the bit with the bracelet [that Victor gave Lucy], where Anna is admiring it and he’s going, ‘Ladies, let’s get back to business!’ He adds things, too, and I just think it’s so well-balanced. It’s really hard at the pace we shoot to try to get in some of those beats, but we love throwing in those beats because they really show the audience who the characters are and how they relate to each other. I just love working with the two of them.”

It just feels so true to Lucy that she didn’t want to be involved in this caper and now she’s kind of liking it and doesn’t want out. “Yeah! I think it’s from all the years of trying to be good and run Deception and make people believe she’s socially acceptable. It’s almost like there’s a volcano that’s been dormant, and they gave her only a little lava and off Lucy goes! I think Lucy is always wanting to live on adrenaline and Deception gave her legitimacy and a business purpose, but in her personal life, Martin kind of stoked a lot of that wild side again and got her feeling very desirable and interesting. I think the germination of her involvement with Victor was, ‘I want to help Martin,’ but that opened up the part about, ‘Wait a minute. I still have a lot of strengths here and I’m smart and I haven’t been using all my skills,’ which then turns to Lucy’s ego about using her wiles. It’s a two-edged sword because she feels like a strong, empowered woman, but then on the other side, she’s using her sexuality and her wiles, which isn’t always politically correct.”

Do you think Lucy has any doubts about her ability to triumph over Victor, or is she fully confident in her ability to outmaneuver him? “I think what Valentin and Anna have said to her does stick in her mind. She is aware that she is putting herself in danger. But right now, she is kind of running into the storm, like when you’re trying to rescue somebody as the water rises. She’s not unaware of the danger she is putting herself in, but at this point, she thinks she can control anything. Which is wrong, but she thinks she can!”