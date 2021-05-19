What was your reaction to this major plot twist of Carter and Quinn’s affair? “Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] gave me a call and said, ‘I’ve been thinking about some stories,’ and I was like, ‘Cool. Great,’ because at that point, Carter broke up with Zoe. Brad said, ‘I’ve been thinking about Carter and Quinn.’ I yelled. I was like, ‘What?!?’ I immediately loved it. I thought it was awesome because no one’s going to see that coming. It’s something that feels it’s out of left field but it really isn’t.”

You and Rena Sofer (Quinn) both joined B&B in 2013, and while you’ve shared scenes, you’ve never really had a story together. How is it working this closely? “It is so much fun. A lot of the playfulness you see, and the ‘chemistry’ you see, is just Rena and me vibing. We know each other. We’ve been working with each other for years, but we haven’t known each other as actors in this way. Carter and Quinn, who’ve also known each other for years, haven’t known each other in this way. It’s like there’s a parallel to us and the characters.”

How would you describe your working relationship with Rena? “We work similarly. We like to put as much time in on the material as possible. We’ll spend as much time as they allow us before we have to go to set, just working it and coming up with stuff. We had a trust built almost immediately. We had a conversation before the storyline even started. We called each other and talked about it. I love working with Rena. I’m so fortunate. It was always like, ‘I wonder what it would be like to play with you,’ and now we’re getting to play.”

Carter’s always been a smart guy, but sleeping with the boss’s wife is not a good idea. “I would say it’s not [laughs]. I wouldn’t advise it. But, we don’t really know all that much about Carter. He is a stand-up guy, but that is not effortless. His efforts require work and discipline, and if you catch him in a moment where he is out of sorts or vulnerable, you will see another part of his personality. He was so rocked by Zoe that it’s hard for him to walk this straight line with someone like Quinn, who he shares this bond and connection with. I’m so excited to see where this is going to go!”