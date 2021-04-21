Molly and TJ are now officially domestic partners … and one of the only remotely happy couples in Port Charles! “Oh, my gosh, it’s the funniest thing. I get tweets about it all the time. So many people have told me we should make T-shirts, which I think is a great idea! I think it could be something like, ‘No. 1 Most Successful Couple In Port Charles.’ ”

What was it like to shoot the ceremony? “The day was so exciting. Tajh [Bellow, TJ] and I both felt the love and the energy of the moment. I just remember that Briana [Nicole Henry, Jordan] started tearing up while we were filming because she had just recently gotten married a few months before we filmed the episode. She was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m crying!’ That was really cute. I think that everyone felt really swept up in the moment, which was really what it needed. It was so fun.”

Did you have any input on the dress? “Oh, yeah. There were a bunch of different dresses. The dress we picked is what I had pictured; it was very simple and it kind of looked like you could wear it to a beach or you could wear it to your wedding and that’s exactly what I was into. I had even gotten my nails done without knowing what I was going to be wearing and the nail color I chose matched that dress perfectly! It was kind of meant to be. The other dresses were all beautiful, but they were all slightly more cocktail attire than what I ended up falling in love with.”

You were recently part of the special episode surrounding the character of Alexis, your character’s mom. Tell me about that day. “I love Alexis, I love Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis] — I think Nancy should have all the screen time! The scenes of Molly’s [faux] law school graduation were very emotional and of course, Nancy was very much in character and very emotional herself. She had kind of joked with me a couple weeks before, when it was becoming very clear that Alexis was going to go to prison, and said, ‘You better cry when I leave for prison!’ I said, ‘I promise you, I promise I will!’ And I did! I cried. There was a scene where we shared a hug and I’m crying and when we cut, I sort of laughed and I said, ‘I kept my promise!’ And Nancy was like, ‘You did!’ ”

Were you glad to see the bonds among the Davis girls showcased in the episode? “Of course! Woman power! In the script, there are words for each of the daughters and the word for Molly was advocate. As soon as I read the script, that really resonated with me for Molly. She’s always been an advocate, especially for the people she loves. She loves so fiercely and she’s so passionate and she is such an advocate, and she gets all of that from Alexis. That is one of the biggest pieces of Alexis that shines through in Molly, and I thought that was such a cool way to showcase how Alexis raised these strong women who are pieces of her.”

Alexis also invited Molly and TJ to live in her house while she’s behind bars. Nice offer, huh? “I know, right? If it were me, I would be there in a heartbeat! What a deal! She’s going to pay for everything and I can live there for free with my new domestic partner? Okay!”