Brook Lynn has acknowledged her feelings for Chase, but doesn’t think they are reciprocated. So, how is she handling being “just friends” with him? “I don’t think that she is! I think she is just looking to avoid him. She’s like, ‘I have these feelings and he doesn’t, so I need to get a grip.’ It’s such a push and pull. She really is just falling in love.”

Is throwing herself into Deception one of her tactics for coping? “Totally. One hundred percent. It’s really all she has. She’s not in the beach house anymore, and she’s without Chase and Bailey. So, her job is her world.”

What has it been like to work with the babies playing Bailey? “There have been a number of different Baileys and they’ve all been so yummy, so delicious. The most recent Bailey was, like, the star of the show! Like, give this kid a freaking Oscar! This baby always knew where the light was, smiled on cue, was looking in the right direction, was not fussy at all, and that just made everything so much easier and also made it so easy to play Brook Lynn’s love for this baby.”

Brook Lynn has gotten a lot closer to Ned, but also to Olivia. What is your take on her relationship with her stepmother? “I love Lisa [LoCicero, Olivia] to death — love her, respect her. She is a beautiful, exquisite force on screen and I just adore her and love working with her, and have from literally the moment I set foot on the show. I think that now, Brook Lynn connects to her as a mother. This whole mother storyline has completely changed Brook Lynn. I think she is now being viewed in a different way by others and she has gotten to see herself in a different light. It’s softened her. I think as a result, Olivia has come to see Brook Lynn as this maternal figure, in a light I don’t think she ever expected, and I think also, Brook Lynn and her father are so close, and to see him so happy with her and knowing that they’re in a good place genuinely brings Brook Lynn so much joy and peace. But Brook Lynn is still a spitfire! She’s still feisty.”

Brook Lynn’s bite comes out the most whenever she is in proximity to Austin. What rubs her the wrong way about him? “Well, first of all, I just want to say, I love Roger [Howarth, Austin] — I think he’s amazing. Second, I think Brook Lynn is fiercely protective over those that she cares about. She just is. She’s a fighter and she is a protector, and she saw a threat and reacted as such. Austin rolled up in town, super-confident, and she was like, ‘Who the hell are you? You’re not part of this family!’ I think she holds her family, the Quartermaines, in really high regard and is very protective over what they have. And another piece of it is that I think she’s just a little bit of a mean girl [laughs]. You know, just a little bitchy.”

Bailey opened up Brook Lynn’s heart a lot, but I think Leo has, too. “I love Easton [Rocket Sweda, Leo]! He’s such a sweetheart. He has such an amazing energy. We have a lot of fun together and I do agree that she felt this deep sense of wanting to protect her little stepbrother from Austin and all of that. I do think we’ve gotten to see some elements of, she does have a soul! Brook Lynn does have a heart, she does care. I think bringing children into her world has allowed the audience to see that, and for me to get to play that, as well.”