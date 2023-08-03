The Frame Up: On a living room side table, Sharon has a photo of granddaughter Aria prominently displayed in a stand-up simple oak frame. At the Michaels in Madison, WI (a city similar in size and population to Genoa City), an 8×10-inch oak frame can be picked up for $16.99 (on sale at press time for $12.74) or ordered online at michaels.com.

We’ll Drink To That: When Victor showed up at Victoria’s office for a serious convo, she immediately broke out an expensive brand of bourbon, hoping the drink would soften up her dad. You can pick up a bottle of what’s considered Wisconsin’s best regional bourbon called J. Henry La Flamme Reserve Straight Bourbon at Star Liquor (1209 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703) for $99.99. For the budget minded, there’s also Driftless Glen Single Barrel Straight Bourbon for less than half the price at $41.99.

Blanket Statement: When napping on the sofa, Sharon covered up with an off-white plush throw with an embossed pattern and fringe. Sunday Citizen has a similar throw with a braided pattern and pom-pom edging for $170. You can find it at sundaycitizen.co.

Red Alert: Ashley enjoys sipping red wine at the Genoa City Athletic Club, which is served in a wine glass with a generously-sized bowl. Crate & Barrel carries similarly designed stemware called the Aspen Red Wine Glass; it can be ordered online at www.crateandbarrel.com/aspen-red-wine-glass/s229990. The price is $6.95 per glass.

Brain Trust: Chelsea suggested to Adam that they should get their son, Connor, into therapy. Adam vowed that they would find the best child psychologist in Wisconsin. While those credentials are being debated, at westsidepsych.com, which has several locations in Madison, an hour session with a licensed clinician is $165.

Berry Delicious: For a romantic evening with wife Lauren, Michael procured champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries. If you want to strike that amorous vibe, or just feel like indulging in these decadent sweets, order a dozen succulent strawberries dipped in chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate from Shari’s Berries (berries.com) for $46.99.

Have A Cuppa: The GCAC lounge serves coffee and tea in gold-trimmed white china cups. Noritake Charlotta Gold is a good match. A 60-piece dinnerware set, with service for 12, can be found on macys.com for $304.99.

Shock Value: That beat-up sign posted in the sewer where Faith was held hostage read: DANGER HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRICITY. You can pick up a brand new one at www.emedco.com, online purveyor of safety industrial signs, for $33.29.

Extra Baggage: The tan distressed leather duffel bag that creepy Cameron was carrying around had a rectangular profile with both handles and shoulder strap, and was basically his bag of tricks. A look-alike tote, the Viosi Vintage Expandable Duffel Weekender Travel Bag, can be found on newportblvd.com for $169 (it also comes in black).

Switch It Up: Phyllis proved herself a master of disguise when she returned to town incognito. Amazon offers many wig options similar to hers. A SWACC 10 Inch Short Straight Bob Wig with Bangs sells for $17.99, while a WERD Short Brown Bob Wig with Bangs retails for $19.99. Complete the look with Dollger Retro Cat Eye Sunglasses for $17.99.