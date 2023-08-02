Lines Of Communication: Quick-thinking stowaway Trina swiped a walkie-talkie from the communications room on The Haunted Star to monitor the movements of Victor’s many guards. A six-pack of walkie-talkies like the ones aboard the ship retail for $139.99 on Amazon.

Going Rate: Cameron transferred from PCU to Stanford earlier this year after receiving a soccer scholarship to offset the pricey tuition. While we don’t know for sure how much this trimmed from his bill, tuition for a full-time undergraduate at Stanford in the 2022-23 academic year costs $19,231 per quarter.

Strings Attached: When Ned woke up after sustaining a brain injury believing himself to be Eddie Maine, he was so eager to reunite with Eddie’s one true love — performing on stage — that he escaped from the hospital and headed straight to the Savoy to rock out. The exact guitar he used for his “Maine” act is the Epiphone J200 EC Acoustic-Electric Guitar, in the design Vintage Sunburst. It features a solid spruce top and select maple back and sides and goes for $549 on Amazon, which offers it in multiple colorways. This model is a more affordable version of the Gibson SJ-200, which retails for 10 times more — $5,499 — on www.gibson.com.

Making A Splash: Summertime in Port Charles has become synonymous with time spent at the Metro Court’s pool deck, which is frequented by guests of the hotel as well as non-guests and, sadly for Curtis, the occasional gunman. While there are no upscale hotels with rooftop pools in Buffalo, NY — a city similar in size and location to the fictional Port Charles — or ones that allow non-guests to use its facilities, the hip Tappo Day Club, which opened in 2021, offers both day passes for $25 and various membership tiers (ranging from $199 for a monthly membership to $899 for a seasonal membership for same-household families up to two adults and two children, which allows unlimited daily access to the pool from Memorial Day to Labor Day). Day passes include access to the pool/lounge area, changing room, outdoor shower and lounge chairs (which are available on a first-come, first-served basis). Towels are complimentary.

Towel Play: Speaking of those towels, though, Ned’s last act before falling into the pool was tripping on a Metro Court towel. While we’d advise being far more careful with where you leave your towel crumpled up, the velour terry cotton towel bearing the hotel logo — which, as Martin demonstrates, can be laid upon but also rolled up to use as a pillow — can be yours for $39.95 at shopabctv.com.

Jam Session: Curtis was touched by the thoughtful birthday gift Spencer presented to him: a signed print of Jammin’ at the Savoy, a work by Romare Bearden circa 1981-82. A 24x32x24-inch poster version of the print, which is unsigned, can be snapped up for a song ($9.50 at www.beardenfoundation.org), but if you want the real McCoy like the one Spencer shelled out for — a limited edition etching replete with signature and a certificate of authenticity — it won’t come cheap: One is available on Artsy.net for $17,950.

Mom’s The Word: TJ and Molly weren’t too keen on the idea of her sister Kristina serving as their surrogate, but haven’t tabled the idea of surrogacy altogether. According to the New York Surrogacy Center, TJ and Molly could expect to pay a surrogate a minimum of $49,000 for carrying a child for them (experienced surrogates are paid more). If they used an agency to match with a surrogate, that would cost an additional $30,000.

Bride And Joy: The two P.C. beauties who’ve tied the knot thus far in 2023 both sourced their gowns from David’s Bridal. When she wed Curtis, Portia opted for a crepe mermaid gown with long sleeves and illusion sides by Galina Signature, which retailed for $999 (but is not currently available). Willow said, “I do” to Michael in a V-neck ball gown with beaded lace appliqués on the mikado bodice and tulle skirt and illusion insets on the sides. The dress usually retails for $699 but can be snapped up for $489.30 on www.davidsbridal.com. For Willow’s “something blue”, Josslyn presented her with a pair of sapphire stud earrings. We found a similar pair available at Bloomingdale’s for $1,600.