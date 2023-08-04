All That Glitters: When Deidre Hall (Marlena) was tapped to portray Charlemagne, a fictitious character on the fictitious soap opera, BODY AND SOUL, everything was over-the-top — including her wardrobe. Hall donned a bright blue sequined pantsuit by One33 Social for her scenes. The jacket retails for $269, while the pants are $231 at verishop.com. Neiman Marcus carries the pants for $237.

Pop The Bubbly: Megan brought a special bottle of champagne from her father’s wine cellar to toast to Stefan and Gabi at their engagement party. Louis Roederer Cristal Brut is a high-end champagne that you would likely find chez DiMera. A regular bottle in the Chicago area, where Salem is near, can cost $369.99 on Drizly.com; a bottle of Dom Pérignon’s special Lenny Kravitz Limited Edition can go for $503.99.

Fat Cat: Whitley’s apartment is decorated with an array of furry felines, some of the stuffed variety and one that’s an actual cat taxidermy. What’s the going rate to preserve your kitty after it crosses the rainbow bridge? According to animalfamilypet.com, the majority of taxidermy costs are based on weight. If a cat is under six pounds, the cost would be $1,795. If it weighs more, it’s an additional $49 per pound.

The Ice Man: Obsessed Megan kept her high-school love, Bo, on ice in a cryogenic chamber for years. If you’re looking to freeze any of your loved ones or just want to purchase one for its varied health benefits, it’s an expensive undertaking. Cryoniq.com lists the price of a whole body cryo chamber between $40,000 and $60,000. A used one costs between $30,000 and $40,000.

They’ve Got Game: Date night turned into game night for Tripp and Wendy when they decided to stay home instead of going out on the town. The twosome ended up playing Jenga, the wood block tower game. Target lists an original version of the game at $15.99.

Check Mate: Since Stefano’s early years in Salem, there’s been a chess set prominently displayed in the parlor of the DiMera mansion. A few years back, the soap upgraded to a more modern crystal version. Amazon sells a crystal three-in-one game set that includes knights, kings and rooks by Fifth Avenue for $123.97.

What A Bust: What would a fashion office be without a bust mannequin in the mix? There’s one displayed near the door in the Basic Black conference room, and it’s always draped with fabric from the company’s latest couture design. You can buy a similar one at Allen Display (allendisplay.com) for $133.75.

Baby Monitor: When Nicole worried that Eric was the father of her unborn child, she had a home DNA test done, which Sloan altered. A HomeDNA Paternity Test Kit will cost you $29.99 at CVS.com. At easy-dna.com, a Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test sells for $1,195.

Sweet Treats: Chanel’s always bringing home delectable treats to her loved ones from her bakery, Sweet Bits. A favorite of Paulina and Abe are the bear claws. The popular pastry is sold at Calumet Bakery in Lansing, IL, outside of Chicago, for $1.99 each.

Deep Dive: After it was set up to look like Abe fell off the docks and into the Salem River to his death, a rescue worker arrived on the scene to search for his body. Equipped with a backpack and oxygen tank, he dove into the water to look for him. The cost of a similar Dive 1st Aid Oxygen Rescue Kit is $399.99 at Dive Gear Express (divegearexpress.com).

On Target: Beer, chowder and a game of darts are always “on the menu” at Brady’s Pub. Xander and Chloe started bonding over the point-and-shoot game, with Chloe proving quite proficient at hitting the bull’s-eye, especially with her eyes closed. Dick’s Sporting Goods sells its Unicorn Eclipse Pro 2 Dartboard for $54.99.

Nailing It: Kate is known for her intricately decorated nails — even while in captivity! At Bellavan Nail Lounge in Frankfort, IL, a Chicago suburb, a gel manicure with no-chip polish costs $61. To add some decor, like Kate’s, it will run you an extra $5-$20 or more.