Digest investigates what it really costs to live like a character on B&B!

Bag It: When Hope traveled to Rome, she used luggage that looked just like the popular brands Away and Monos. The Monos Carry-On in Desert Taupe, like Hope’s, will cost $255 on monos.com. Pair it with the Away Medium Everywhere Bag in Sand, with a pocket to fit the luggage handle through, for $225 at awaytravel.com.

Fly Away Home: When Liam saw Hope kissing Thomas at the Colosseum, he immediately flew home on a commercial flight. The cost of a first-class, same-day, one-way ticket from Rome to Los Angeles would set him back anywhere from $7,600 to $15,000, depending on the day and the airline.

See The Sights: Want to tour the Colosseum yourself? At colosseum.tours, do a Small Group Colosseum & Ancient Rome Tour for a base price of $52. A Skip the Line Colosseum Arena Floor & Ancient Rome tour costs around $59.

Location, Location, Location: Taylor bought Wyatt’s beach house, the site where she and Ridge once lived. Taylor must be doing well in her psychiatric practice; on homes.com, a 1,201 square foot, two bedroom/two bath home in Malibu, CA is selling for $7,995,000. On redfin.com, a 1,541 square foot, two bedroom/two bath in Malibu is selling for $3,995,000.

Soft Touch: After flying home from Rome, Steffy relaxed on her couch with a faux fur blanket. Koolaburra by UGG Serah Faux Fur Throw has a similar, two-toned feel and it can be found at Kohl’s for $92. TOONOW Faux Fur Luxury Throw Blanket in Cream White sells on Amazon for $24.99.

Pizza, Pizza: Deacon retooled the Il Giardino menu to make it a destination for pizza. At Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles, an upscale spot like Il Giardino, a Margherita pie costs $24. At L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, also in L.A., the same pie will set you back $22.

Come Sail Away: Bill urged Liam to take Hope to his yacht, the Stella Maris (a curious choice since it’s where she wed Wyatt), to try to rekindle their romance. The Stella Maris is a real yacht that you can rent. Seasonal charter rates for summer, from May through September, run from $690,000 per week, plus expenses, and in the winter, October through April, from $650,000 per week, plus expenses.

Lacy Lingerie: With her Brooke’s Bedroom line, Brooke knows a thing or two about lingerie. She recently donned a light blue number when Ridge came over for a date. You can have the exact set she wore. The Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Chemise in Light Blue retails for $112 at Bloomingdale’s, while the Cover-Up Robe sells there for $88.

Get Lit: In the Forrester co-CEO office sits a cod shell table lamp. A very similar item, the Malibu Beach Shell Lamp, is available on InvitingHome.com, on sale for $618.70.

Drawing Room: The Forrester clan may make expensive clothing, but the tools to get there don’t have to be. Sketch pads and pencils can be found in all the offices at FC. At Michaels.com, a 9×12 Sketch Pad by Artist’s Loft costs $10.99, and a Winsor & Bewton Studio Collection Charcoal Pencil 6 Piece Tin Set goes for $9.99.