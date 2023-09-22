Potential Donor Found For GH’s John J. York

On GOOD MORNING AMERICA, John J. York (Mac) revealed that through his affiliation with Be The Match, he has found a potential donor to help him in his battle against myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple smoldering myeloma, two blood and bone marrow disorders. “I believe they found a match, a perfect match, which will make me cry, so we’re going to start our testing and do all that kind of stuff coming up here in about a week, and then I believe the transplant will happen, fingers crossed, in November.” York explained, “Many of my family members were tested and most of them were 6 out of 12; apparently there’s markers that have to be reached. So they were on standby.” The actor voiced his gratitude to his potential donor, noting that if given the opportunity to speak to them, he would say, “Thank you for saving my life. For letting me spend more time with my wife and my daughter and my son-in-law and my grandchildren and seeing this beautiful blue sky.”