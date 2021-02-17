Personality Contest: Peter Bergman

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AFFAIR TO REMEMBER

Cliff: Had a fling with Sybil before marrying Nina.

Jack: Had a fling with Diane before marrying Patty.

DADDY ISSUES

Cliff: Hated by father-in-law Palmer.

Jack: Hated by father-in-law Carl.

LABOR OF LOVE

Cliff: Delivered Sybil’s baby boy, Bobby.

Jack: Delivered Phyllis’s baby girl, Summer.

BOY WONDER

Cliff: Was shocked to learn he sired Nina’s son, Michael.

Jack: Was shocked to learn he sired Luan’s son, Keemo, and Diane’s son, Kyle.

MAKING A KILLING

Cliff: Was a suspect in Sybil’s murder.

Jack: Was a suspect in Diane’s murder.

AISLE BE THERE?

Cliff: Had broken engagements to two doctors, Amy and Angie.

Jack: Had a broken engagement to one doctor, Emily.

CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP

Cliff: Married Nina four times.

Jack: Married Nikki twice and Phyllis twice.

(DON’T) CHOKE ON IT

Cliff: Saved a young Bonnie McFadden’s life by administering the Heimlich maneuver.

Jack: Saved a young Nick’s life by administering the Heimlich maneuver.

GLOBE TROTTER

Cliff: Volunteered for Doctors Without Borders in Hong Kong.

Jack: Served in the military in Vietnam.

HOSTAGE CRISIS

Cliff: Was held prisoner by rebel soldiers in South America.

Jack: Was held prisoner by Kelly while South American Marco took over his life.