Personality Contest: Peter Bergman

AFFAIR TO REMEMBER
Cliff: Had a fling with Sybil before marrying Nina.
Jack: Had a fling with Diane before marrying Patty.
DADDY ISSUES
Cliff: Hated by father-in-law Palmer.
Jack: Hated by father-in-law Carl.
LABOR OF LOVE
Cliff: Delivered Sybil’s baby boy, Bobby.
Jack: Delivered Phyllis’s baby girl, Summer.
BOY WONDER
Cliff: Was shocked to learn he sired Nina’s son, Michael.
Jack: Was shocked to learn he sired Luan’s son, Keemo, and Diane’s son, Kyle.
MAKING A KILLING
Cliff: Was a suspect in Sybil’s murder.
Jack: Was a suspect in Diane’s murder.
AISLE BE THERE?
Cliff: Had broken engagements to two doctors, Amy and Angie.
Jack: Had a broken engagement to one doctor, Emily.
CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP
Cliff: Married Nina four times.
Jack: Married Nikki twice and Phyllis twice.
(DON’T) CHOKE ON IT
Cliff: Saved a young Bonnie McFadden’s life by administering the Heimlich maneuver.
Jack: Saved a young Nick’s life by administering the Heimlich maneuver.
GLOBE TROTTER
Cliff: Volunteered for Doctors Without Borders in Hong Kong.
Jack: Served in the military in Vietnam.
HOSTAGE CRISIS
Cliff: Was held prisoner by rebel soldiers in South America.
Jack: Was held prisoner by Kelly while South American Marco took over his life.