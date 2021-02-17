Check It Out

Personality Contest: Peter Bergman

AFFAIR TO REMEMBER

Cliff: Had a fling with Sybil before marrying Nina.

Jack: Had a fling with Diane before marrying Patty.

DADDY ISSUES

Cliff: Hated by father-in-law Palmer.

Jack: Hated by father-in-law Carl.

LABOR OF LOVE

Cliff: Delivered Sybil’s baby boy, Bobby.

Jack: Delivered Phyllis’s baby girl, Summer.

BOY WONDER

Cliff: Was shocked to learn he sired Nina’s son, Michael.

Jack: Was shocked to learn he sired Luan’s son, Keemo, and Diane’s son, Kyle.

MAKING A KILLING

Cliff: Was a suspect in Sybil’s murder.

Jack: Was a suspect in Diane’s murder.

AISLE BE THERE?

Cliff: Had broken engagements to two doctors, Amy and Angie.

Jack: Had a broken engagement to one doctor, Emily.

CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP

Cliff: Married Nina four times.

Jack: Married Nikki twice and Phyllis twice.

(DON’T) CHOKE ON IT

Cliff: Saved a young Bonnie McFadden’s life by administering the Heimlich maneuver.

Jack: Saved a young Nick’s life by administering the Heimlich maneuver.

GLOBE TROTTER

Cliff: Volunteered for Doctors Without Borders in Hong Kong.

Jack: Served in the military in Vietnam.

HOSTAGE CRISIS

Cliff: Was held prisoner by rebel soldiers in South America.

Jack: Was held prisoner by Kelly while South American Marco took over his life.

