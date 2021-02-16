Personality Contest: John McCook

WOMAN’S WORLD
Lance: Owned Prentiss Industries with his mother, Vanessa.
Eric: Owned Forrester Creations with his wife, Stephanie.
FRENCH KISS
Lance: His company had an office in Paris.
Eric: His company has an office in Paris.
HOUSE PARTY
Lance: Lived in a luxurious mansion on Lake Geneva.
Eric: Lives in a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills.
SISTER ACT
Lance: Fell in love with sisters Lorie and Leslie Brooks.
Eric: Fell in love with sisters Brooke and Donna Logan.
OH, BROTHER
Lance: Reconciled with his estranged brother, Lucas, who’d been living in Hong Kong. Eric: Reconciled with his estranged brother, John, who’d been living in Australia.
GENERATIONAL DIVIDE
Lance: Had one biological son, Brooks.
Eric: Has two biological sons, Thorne and Rick.
THE HONEYMOONERS
Lance: Honeymooned with Lorie at one of California’s most glamorous vacation destinations, Lake Tahoe.
Eric: Honeymooned with Brooke at one of California’s most glamorous vacation destinations, Palm Springs.
ONE FROM THE HEART
Lance: Mother Vanessa faked a heart condition.
Eric: Wife Stephanie faked a heart condition.
CRAZY LOVE
Lance: Lady love Leslie spent time in a sanitarium after a breakdown.
Eric: Wife Quinn spent time in a sanitarium after a breakdown.