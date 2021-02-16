Check It Out

Personality Contest: John McCook

WOMAN’S WORLD

Lance: Owned Prentiss Industries with his mother, Vanessa.

Eric: Owned Forrester Creations with his wife, Stephanie.

FRENCH KISS

Lance: His company had an office in Paris.

Eric: His company has an office in Paris.

HOUSE PARTY

Lance: Lived in a luxurious mansion on Lake Geneva.

Eric: Lives in a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills.

SISTER ACT

Lance: Fell in love with sisters Lorie and Leslie Brooks.

Eric: Fell in love with sisters Brooke and Donna Logan.

OH, BROTHER

Lance: Reconciled with his estranged brother, Lucas, who’d been living in Hong Kong. Eric: Reconciled with his estranged brother, John, who’d been living in Australia.

GENERATIONAL DIVIDE

Lance: Had one biological son, Brooks.

Eric: Has two biological sons, Thorne and Rick.

THE HONEYMOONERS

Lance: Honeymooned with Lorie at one of California’s most glamorous vacation destinations, Lake Tahoe.

Eric: Honeymooned with Brooke at one of California’s most glamorous vacation destinations, Palm Springs.

ONE FROM THE HEART

Lance: Mother Vanessa faked a heart condition.

Eric: Wife Stephanie faked a heart condition.

CRAZY LOVE

Lance: Lady love Leslie spent time in a sanitarium after a breakdown.

Eric: Wife Quinn spent time in a sanitarium after a breakdown.

