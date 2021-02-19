Personality Contest: Jason Thompson

PUT YOUR MIND TO IT
Patrick: Is a neurosurgeon.
Billy: Required neurosurgery.
STUCK ON YOU
Patrick: Struggled with a pill addiction.
Billy: Struggled with alcohol and gambling addictions.
LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
Patrick: Had a rep for being a Lothario.
Billy: Has a rep for being a Lothario.
TWICE BLESSED
Patrick: Said, “I do” to Robin twice.
Billy: Said, “I do” to Victoria twice.
HONOR SYSTEM
Patrick: Named his son Noah after his father.
Billy: Named his son John after his father.
FAMILY FRICTION
Patrick: Had a bumpy relationship with half brother Matt.
Billy: Has a bumpy relationship with half brother Jack.
HEAD CASE
Patrick: Sustained a concussion when he was hit with a baseball bat.
Billy: Sustained a concussion in a car crash.
PUPPY LOVE
Patrick: Promised to get daughter Emma a dog.
Billy: Got daughter Delia a dog.
DAD TIDINGS
Patrick: Tristan Rogers plays his father-in-law, Robert.
Billy: Tristan Rogers played his stepfather, Colin.
THE BUCK STOPS HERE
Patrick: Served as chief of staff at General Hospital.
Billy: Served as CEO of Jabot Cosmetics.