Personality Contest: Jason Thompson

PUT YOUR MIND TO IT

Patrick: Is a neurosurgeon.

Billy: Required neurosurgery.

STUCK ON YOU

Patrick: Struggled with a pill addiction.

Billy: Struggled with alcohol and gambling addictions.

LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH

Patrick: Had a rep for being a Lothario.

Billy: Has a rep for being a Lothario.

TWICE BLESSED

Patrick: Said, “I do” to Robin twice.

Billy: Said, “I do” to Victoria twice.

HONOR SYSTEM

Patrick: Named his son Noah after his father.

Billy: Named his son John after his father.

FAMILY FRICTION

Patrick: Had a bumpy relationship with half brother Matt.

Billy: Has a bumpy relationship with half brother Jack.

HEAD CASE

Patrick: Sustained a concussion when he was hit with a baseball bat.

Billy: Sustained a concussion in a car crash.

PUPPY LOVE

Patrick: Promised to get daughter Emma a dog.

Billy: Got daughter Delia a dog.

DAD TIDINGS

Patrick: Tristan Rogers plays his father-in-law, Robert.

Billy: Tristan Rogers played his stepfather, Colin.

THE BUCK STOPS HERE

Patrick: Served as chief of staff at General Hospital.

Billy: Served as CEO of Jabot Cosmetics.

