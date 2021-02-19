Personality Contest: Jason Thompson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PUT YOUR MIND TO IT

Patrick: Is a neurosurgeon.

Billy: Required neurosurgery.

STUCK ON YOU

Patrick: Struggled with a pill addiction.

Billy: Struggled with alcohol and gambling addictions.

LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH

Patrick: Had a rep for being a Lothario.

Billy: Has a rep for being a Lothario.

TWICE BLESSED

Patrick: Said, “I do” to Robin twice.

Billy: Said, “I do” to Victoria twice.

HONOR SYSTEM

Patrick: Named his son Noah after his father.

Billy: Named his son John after his father.

FAMILY FRICTION

Patrick: Had a bumpy relationship with half brother Matt.

Billy: Has a bumpy relationship with half brother Jack.

HEAD CASE

Patrick: Sustained a concussion when he was hit with a baseball bat.

Billy: Sustained a concussion in a car crash.

PUPPY LOVE

Patrick: Promised to get daughter Emma a dog.

Billy: Got daughter Delia a dog.

DAD TIDINGS

Patrick: Tristan Rogers plays his father-in-law, Robert.

Billy: Tristan Rogers played his stepfather, Colin.

THE BUCK STOPS HERE

Patrick: Served as chief of staff at General Hospital.

Billy: Served as CEO of Jabot Cosmetics.