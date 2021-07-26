Peacock Orders New Series From DAYS

Peacock has ordered a limited, five-episode series from DAYS called DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, which will bring back THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS star Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie). Also featured will be Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Jackée Harry (Paulina), James Reynolds (Abe), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani). Additional beloved characters are also set to make appearances. The series’ description reads: John and Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.