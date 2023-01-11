Ben Masters (ex-Julian, PASSIONS et al) passed away at the age of 75 on January 11 at UCLA Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. The actor battled dementia for a number of years, but ultimately passed away from complications due to Covid. Masters, who hails from Corvallis, OR, earned a B.A. degree in Theater from the University of Oregon and moved to New York City, where he starred on and off-Broadway in shows including Captain Brassbound’s Conversion alongside Ingrid Bergman and The Cherry Orchard alongside Meryl Streep. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, Masters starred in numerous mini-series and television shows, including KOJAK, KUNG FU: THE LEGEND CONTINUES and, WALKER: TEXAS RANGER, among others. Masters was most well-known to soap fans for portraying Julian Crane on PASSIONS from 1999-2008, which was his final role. Masters is survived by his sister Cheryl Lerner, nieces Hannah and Clea Lerner of Los Angeles, and numerous friends and colleagues.
RIP
PASSIONS Alum Dies At 75
Comments