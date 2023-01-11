PASSIONS Alum Dies At 75

Ben Masters (ex-Julian, PASSIONS et al) passed away at the age of 75 on January 11 at UCLA Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. The actor battled dementia for a number of years, but ultimately passed away from complications due to Covid. Masters, who hails from Corvallis, OR, earned a B.A. degree in Theater from the University of Oregon and moved to New York City, where he starred on and off-Broadway in shows including Captain Brassbound’s Conversion alongside Ingrid Bergman and The Cherry Orchard alongside Meryl Streep. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, Masters starred in numerous mini-series and television shows, including KOJAK, KUNG FU: THE LEGEND CONTINUES and, WALKER: TEXAS RANGER, among others. Masters was most well-known to soap fans for portraying Julian Crane on PASSIONS from 1999-2008, which was his final role. Masters is survived by his sister Cheryl Lerner, nieces Hannah and Clea Lerner of Los Angeles, and numerous friends and colleagues.