New Gig For DAYS OF OUR LIVES Alum Sal Stowers

When Sal Stowers (ex-Lani, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) visited Salem earlier this year, she shared with Soap Opera Digest that she had “just got back from Atlanta. I’ve been working on a show for the past couple of months. It’s a TV project. It will start airing towards the fall, and I’m excited about that. I can’t really say the name or anything about it yet.” But now it can be told: on November 29, the actress made her debut on the BET series TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS. She plays the role of Penelope, who is romantically linked to Chido Nwokocha’s Gary. Stowers told Digest that despite her other projects, she’d welcome another return to DAYS. “I’m always open to that. I love Lani. I love the DOOL family,” she enthused. “I’m never going to say no. Never say never. I’m always honored to get the call to come back, jump in and play, and see everyone. I guess we’ll just have to see what happens in the future.”