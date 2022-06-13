New Film With B&B’s Denise Richards

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) is headlining a new film, ALPHA CODE, with DAYS alum Bren Foster (ex-Quinn) and UFC Champ Randy Couture. The movie, which is based on the true story lived by filmmaker Milan Friedrich, will be released on VOD by Vision Films Inc. on June 14. A description of the film reads, “After losing both his wife and his daughter in a series of mysterious disappearances, a man begins to see a strange symbol everywhere he goes. Waking up in the hospital and held captive by armed agents, he escapes and encounters a woman who seemingly holds knowledge of a larger conspiracy involving alien abductions and the creation of human hybrids.” Watch the trailer here and pre-order here.