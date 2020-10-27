New Family Project For Y&R’s Eileen Davidson

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) will be playing a has-been actress named Brenda in the sitcom, DUKE OF THE VALLEY, a project developed by her husband, Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian), and his family, reports TheWrap.com. The TV show, which was co-created by Vincent and his son, Duke, and based on the memoirs of the former’s late father, character actor Dick Van Patten, centers around a shabby apartment building and its offbeat tenants in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. In the series, Duke Van Patten will portray himself, a struggling actor trying to make it in the entertainment business, and aside from his stepmom, dad and his uncle, James Van Patten, filling in as different characters, the cast will also include Caitlyn Jenner playing Heather, a transgender neighbor. Although DUKE OF THE VALLEY has started shooting, it currently has no network home or release date.