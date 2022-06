Due to ongoing news coverage of the January 6th Committee’s live hearing, B&B and GH will both be preempted today, with the episode scheduled to air today airing tomorrow instead. As a result, GH’s show’s 15,000th episode, which was originally slated to air on Friday, June 17, and due to a previous preemption was going to air on Monday, June 20, is now scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 21.