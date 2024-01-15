More Stars Pay Tribute To DAYS OF OUR LIVES's Bill Hayes

Tributes continue to pour in, both online and off, in loving memory of Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS OF OUR LIVES), who passed away at the age of 98 on January 12.

Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS) with Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, DAYS).

Tina Andrews (ex-Valerie, DAYS):

“This hurts. My Days Of Our Lives costar, Bill Hayes, 98, is dead. What a decent, loving man. He & wife Susan Seaforth Hayes were wonderful to me when I came on the show. Condolences to his family & fans.”

Lamon Archey (ex-Eli, DAYS):

“He was the brightest light at @dayspeacock Heaven shines even brighter with his arrival. RIP Bill Hayes”

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R; ex-Donna, DAYS) :

“I have so many memories of Bill Hayes, who I met when I was 14 years old and started my first day on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. His smile is something I will always remember, along with his great kindness and warmth. There is another memory that I have when Susan Seaforth Hayes was playing my mother [JoAnna] on YOUNG AND RESTLESS and it was my wedding, or Lauren Fenmore‘s wedding, to Michael Baldwin. I had very long vows that I had to remember and every actor was on stage, except for me as I was the bride, waiting to go down the aisle. Billy sat in my dressing room with me and ran my vows with me over and over and over until I felt comfortable. I will never forget that sweet lovely time.”

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS):

“To the sweetest, happiest man around, who always came to set singing a song. Bill and Susan’s real life love story was an inspiration to all of us … they adored each other. I love you, Bill. You will certainly live on in our hearts. ❤️” Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R):

“I will so miss Bill Hayes and will treasure our years of friendship. I’m so grateful to have had him in my life. We both studied with the amazing choreographer Dean Barlow, so I had the extra joy of being able to tap dance with him through the years. With his long background in musical theatre, that was an extra special treat. Sending my thoughts, love and deepest sympathy to his beautiful wife Susan, and to all of Bill’s family, friends and co- workers.” Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS):

“Bill Hayes, you were a beautiful human being. Little did I know that our association would begin when I was 5 yrs old watching my favorite TV show and singing along with you! … “Da-vy, Da-vy Crocket, king of the wild frontier,” and that we would cross paths many years later on Days of Our Lives. You were and will remain an inspiration. Your work ethic, your childlike spirit, your love for Susan and your family and especially your kindness touched me and so many others. Thanks, Bill, for your beautiful example. Rest easy, Dear sir. Love and condolences to dear Susan and your entire family.” Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer, DAYS):

“This is such a hard post to write. I was going to post a picture of just Bill. But you see, I can’t ever see Bill without Susan❤️ They have such a beautiful love for each other. So not only do we mourn the loss of our precious Bill, I also pray for Susan’s heart in this time. It was always beautiful to watch their love, care, and respect for each other. And I have no doubt Susan will continue to carry on their wonderful legacy in everything she does🙏 I will miss my dancing lessons with you Bill between scenes and your lovely singing voice that would stop all of our hearts❤️ you are simply one of the best ❤️🙏” James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS): “I was a little boy when I heard the Davy Crockett song on the radio. I had no idea the man singing that song would be my friend and colleague for over 40 years. I loved Bill Hayes! I am so glad our life paths ran together for so long. #billhayes ❤️” Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS):

“Since I found out about the passing of the incredibly talented Bill Hayes, so many memories have been coming back to me. How lucky and blessed I feel to have known such a generous and kind man. Every day he and Susan @billsusanhayes brought such joy to the set and to their work. It was always such an inspiration to see them. This photo was from behind the scenes at a @dayspeacock photo shoot in 2010. The happiness captured in Bill’s expression in this photo is how he was everyday I saw him. Sending prayers and love to Susan. 🙏❤️” Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS):

“Mr. Bill Hayes, a true gentleman, master of talent, a smile that welcomed you at every moment & always had a song to sing or a story to tell, mostly about his family, and the love of his life Mrs. Susan ! Truly a gift to have shared the stage with you for 10yrs! Love & peace be with you always.” Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS):

“A legacy like no other.”