Stars Pay Tribute To DAYS OF OUR LIVES Legend Bill Hayes

Daytime stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS), who passed away on January 12 at the age of 98.

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS):

“You will forever be in my heart Billy 💔🙏. Thank you for welcoming me ,the girl from Boston with warm open arms on my 1st day and all of the days that followed ,for the love and support you always gave me . How completely blessed I was to work with you to know you to learn from you . You were a true Icon . My heart is broken 💔 Love You ❤️”

Brandon Beemer (ex-Shawn, DAYS):

“He was one of a kind ❤️“

Blake Berris (Everett, DAYS):

“this man is an icon. Watched him wish Salem merry Xmas for the last time this year and wept. What a talent. What a life. sending love to Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie, Hayes’s wife].”

Nadia Bjorlin (ex-Chloe, DAYS):

“Bill, you were an incredible talent & true gentleman. I am honored to have known you & worked with you. You were loved by so many, & my heart goes out to your amazing wife Susan & the entire Hayes family. Heaven is a little bit brighter now. #RIPBillHayes”

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B; ex-Max, DAYS)

“Awww man… One of the SWEETEST people I have ever met… So sad to hear this… Such a talent and kind person! RIP Bill… Love, Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Hayes family!”

Cary Christopher (Thomas, DAYS):

“Bill, what an honor it was to have gotten to work with you. You were always so kind to me and everyone “

Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve, DAYS et al):

“My heart is saddened this morning to read of this amazing man’s passing. Bill is one of the kindest and sweetest people I have ever met. My thoughts of comfort are with Susan and all the Days fans that have lost a friend. RIP dear man.“

Farah Fath (ex-Mimi, DAYS):

“There’s nice people and then there’s NICE NICE people. Bill Hayes was NICE NICE. He and Susan left a lasting impression on me for many years. They radiated kindness, love, & gratitude every time I was around them. My condolences go out to Susan and all those who loved him.“

Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS):

“Loved this man and truly thought he’d outlast us all. A man full of light, infectious energy and love of his craft. What an inspiration of a life well lived. Rest in power Bill. #dool#days“

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS):

“WE’VE TRULY LOST A RARE GEM. MAY HE REST IN PEACE Y PRAYERS GO OUT TO SUSAN.”

Martha Madison (ex-Belle, DAYS):

“He was a talented man and a warm and delightful soul. My heart goes out to Susan and all who loved Bill.”

Peter Reckell (ex-Bo, DAYS below):

“We had powerful moments together on the show,but what really touched me was listening to his stories. Being a pilot in the military, huge celebrations with his family,the many musicals he was in. Boundless talent, energy, and spirit.RIP”

Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS):

“Oh Bill rest in peace sweet Prince 🙏🏼❤️🕊️”

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS):

“All our love and sympathy to @billsusanhayes family, friends and colleagues.”

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS, below)

“I so admire you, Bill. I wish I’d known you better. I wish we could have sung a song together. Next time.”

Sarah Joy Brown (ex-Madison, DAYS)

“Rest in peace, Bill. He sure was a sweetheart. I enjoyed getting to know him.”

Matthew Ashford (ex-Jack, DAYS, below)

“Dear Bill: Music informed your whole life. You always had a song on your lips and a song in your heart. The last time I saw you, asked me to sing for you. We worked together on a ‘soap opera.’ Now you are singing with the music of the spheres. I love you and will miss you.”

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS)

“Daytime television, and the entertainment industry as a whole, lost a legend today. A family man and a true class act, who touched so many lives. Rest easy, Bill. You will be remembered warmly by those who knew you and those who knew ‘Doug.’”

Sal Stowers (ex-Lani, DAYS)

“Sweet Bill. Such a beautiful soul you are. What an honor it was to work alongside you. Thank you for always singing to me in the makeup room and every time you saw me. You were a light. Sending all my love to Susan and the family. Fly with the angels.”

Camila Banus (ex-Gabi, DAYS)

“RIP to Bill Hayes. He always treated me with kindness and respect. Was interested in knowing me. Took the time to ask questions. Listened. Thank you to Bill Hayes. He was an amazing example of professionalism and happiness.”

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS)

“We lost a legend. My heart goes out to Susan and his entire family.”

Jackee Harry (Paulina, DAYS)

“It was such an honor to work with Bill Hayes. He was a gentleman through and through. That’s why I’ll never forget filming this scene on Days with him—the way we laughed and laughed!! Doug may have had a little of the devil in him, but Bill is in Heaven greeting everyone he meets with a smile and warm hello. We’ll miss you, friend.”

Thaao Penghlis (Tony/ex-Andre, DAYS)

“To my dear friends Bill & Susan Hayes. To Susan with love for her great loss and to our Bill who transitioned yesterday, may your new journey be as beautiful as your last. How well you sang. Travel well dear man but remember to keep an empty chair for when we meet again. Xx.”

Wesley Eure (ex-Michael Horton, DAYS)

“This really hurts! Bill and his wife, Susan, have been dear friends since my days on Days Of Our Lives over 50 years ago! What joy and friendship we have shared. Bill was to everyone… just amazing. He had the biggest heart and a gentle kindness that captivated a room. When I was a kid, one of my favorite songs was ‘Davey Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier.’ I would later learn it was Bill who sang it during his years as the “boy singer” on YOUR SHOW OF SHOWS!

I was lucky to spend an afternoon with Bill and Susan at their home two Easters ago. When I arrived, Bill was dapperly dressed and full of love. Bill and Susan’s love story is a soap opera legend! It has lasted over a half-century! They met on the soap, got married in real life and on TV, were on the cover of Time Magazine, and until a few weeks ago Bill was still showing up for work at NBC at age 96!

To be a guest in their home was an honor. My heart deeply grieves for Susan and their family today. I can’t truly put into words how sad I am at the passing of this great man. Rest in Peace, dear friend.”

Ron Carlivati (DAYS head writer)

“It has been an honor and a privilege, and one of the great joys of my life, to write for Mr. Bill Hayes, who played ex-con turned song-and-dance man Doug Williams on Days of our Lives for over 50 years, and passed away yesterday at the age of 98. Bill was a kind and generous person and a talented actor, who at 97 agreed to wear glowing contact lenses so the Devil could come back to Salem after 25 years and possess Marlena Evans. Sending love and condolences to all his friends and family, especially his wife and screen partner Susan. RIP to a legend.”