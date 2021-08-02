More Casting News For Peacock’s BEYOND SALEM, Including Sonny Recast!

In addition to Christie Clark (Carrie) and Austin Peck (Austin), a slew of stars will also be featured in the new Peacock limited series, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM. Chandler Massey will reprise the role of Will, while Y&R’s Zachary Tinker (Fen) will replace Daytime Emmy-winner Freddie Smith as Sonny. Y&R’s Greg Rikaart (Kevin) will reprise the role of Leo Stark. Thaao Penghlis and Leann Hunley will play Tony and Anna DiMera.
