Moms Hit The Skids On B&B, DAYS, GH And Y&R

From Here To Maternity: GH’s Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn, l.) has her hands full with warring daughters Molly (Kristen Vaganos, c.) and Kristina (Kate Mansi).



Mothers are getting a bad name on soaps these days and I’m here for all of it.

You want to talk drama? DAYS’s Fiona hit town, encouraged her son, Xander, to claim the Kiriakis fortune (after admitting she cheated on her husband and Victor Kiriakis was Xander’s bio dad), enticed Brady off the wagon, hit her new daughter-in-law Sarah Horton with her car, and then hauled Brady’s passed-out body into the front seat so he would be blamed for the accident.

Brady: “Do you know how I got home? I don’t remember driving.”

Fiona: “If you woke up in your garage you must have. I can’t talk, Sarah’s been in an accident.”

An accident caused by her! Fiona kept the lies going by saying the cops shouldn’t question Sarah because she’d been through a traumatic experience (exactly when you should question a victim) and the timing wasn’t right. You know what the timing is right for? Brady attending an AA meeting and getting his act together.

Fiona will be caught soon because she is doing that soap opera thing where she talks out loud to an unseen baby about her crimes.

Fiona (to Victoria): “I know you’ll keep my secret.”

Xander: “What secret is that, Mum?”

Meanwhile, if this amnesiac woman with the new face is really Abigail Deveraux, then Jennifer is a bad mom. But my money’s on Jennifer’s mother’s intuition telling her that newbie is a grifter.

Jennifer: “This isn’t my daughter.”

Chad: “The DNA test proved it.”

Jennifer: “I don’t feel a connection.”

Jenn ran out of the room crying, so Jack talked to her about how important it was “to love and to cherish” Abigail…. like they were marrying their daughter. Weird.

Over on Y&R, Jill made a big mistake giving her Chancellor voting shares to her hot-headed son when everyone in Genoa City knows Billy is a screw-up. Victor smelled incompetence immediately and started circling the company despite his lawyer’s pleas to go easy on his old friend.

Michael: “Please tell me you’re not about to weaponize Jill’s medical condition against her own son.”

You know he is.

Nikki: “Billy is your grandchildren’s father!”

Victor: “Jack will throw him a bone and Chancellor is ours.”

Not so fast. Lily is the calm businessperson actually running the company while Billy angers quickly and changes his mind every five minutes. He’s too aggressive, fighting with Lily, Devon, even Jill’s grandson Chance.

Summer: “Where is Billy off to in such a hurry?”

Chance: “To prove every negative thing people say about him is true.”

Wise words. (Can Chance take over?)

Lily thought she had Billy’s nonsense under control when he suddenly summoned her to a meeting.

Lily (exasperated): “My time is precious.”

Billy: “Your time is about to free up. Your services are no longer needed.”

Jill, come get your boy.

What happens when a mother and daughter are having an affair with the same man? Let’s ask GH’s Nina and Willow. Okay, Willow is only lusting after Drew (her husband’s uncle), while Nina is actually crawling out of Drew’s bed, but the ick factor is high. Is the married Willow allowed to be mad at her mom for canoodling with her crush? No. But knowing the entitled Willow, she will be.

The concept of motherhood is really being examined in Port Charles. Kristina offered to carry a baby for her fertility-challenged sister Molly and Molly’s partner, TJ, despite their mother, Alexis, warning that no good could come of that. It didn’t. A very pregnant Kristina felt the urgent need to confront Ava about an unwanted subpoena and wound up going through a window, losing the baby. Her incessant cries of “My baby, my baby!” rang hollow because it was never hers.

Molly: “TJ and I named the baby.”

Kristina: “Without me?”

Alexis: Eyeroll.

Kristina’s holier-than-thou-let-me-grab-my-belly attitude even extended to drawing up papers that would have allowed her to keep the infant and raise it with her new partner Blaze… who has already left town. How could that short-lived romance ever compare with TJ and Molly’s decade-long relationship, especially in court?

Molly: “I’m living in a slow-motion nightmare.”

Moms come in all forms. Surely there’s a little tyke in P.C. that needs a loving home.

B&B’s Poppy looked like a loving mother until her daughter, Luna, mistakenly borrowed a “mint” and wound up having loopy sex with her boyfriend’s cousin. A paternity test “revealed” Bill Spencer was Luna’s father from a long-ago tryst at a music fair. Hold up, said Bill’s ex-wife Katie. Bill and Luna did another paternity test: Negative.

Bill: “I can’t wrap my head around any of this.”

Including his “daughter” Luna kissing him on the lips.

Bill: “I’d like to offer you counseling.”

Ha! Luna has apparently been raised to be a gold-digger, just like her mommy. But Poppy can’t stop her daughter from lusting after Bill because she’s in jail #consequences.

Which brings us to Brooke Logan. No one should be surprised that her daughter, Hope, grew up to be a needy mess since Hope was conceived when Brooke slept with the husband of Hope’s older sister, Bridget (aka Brooke’s son-in-law Deacon). Hope’s romances read like a police blotter: Liam, Wyatt, Liam, Thomas, Liam, Thomas, and now her stepsister’s husband, Finn.

Hope: “It was the last thing I wanted to happen.”

Nice try. There is no man in Hope’s life who has not been involved with Steffy.

Hope (to Brooke): “You know our history. First, it was fighting over Liam, then Finn came into her life. I started seeing how devoted Finn is to Steffy. Steffy doesn’t appreciate it. I can’t help how I feel.”

Brooke: “Oh, my God. What did you do?”

She kissed Finn. Brooke acted surprised (which is hilarious when you consider her own checkered past) but Hope’s speculation that Finn “could be a great friend and lover” really seemed to shock her ole mom. That felt like a “Snap out of it!” Moonstruck moment, but instead Brooke dialed it down.

Brooke: “I know what it’s like to fall for the wrong, inappropriate man.”

That’s the truest thing she’s ever said.

Like mother, like daughter… watch your back, Steffy!

Hey. It’s only my opinion.