Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) shares her top recommendations

Docuseries To Stream On Netflix: “THE LAST DANCE. It’s just so good because it’s a series your husband will actually enjoy, too. I’ve never been a huge sports fan, but Michael Jordan’s life and time at the [Chicago] Bulls was so fascinating, and it’s sim- ply a great documentary.”

Hulu Series To Stream: “I just finished watching LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. It’s a very compelling story with outstanding performances.”

Comedian: “Anything Dave Chappelle, because he’s so smart, so funny and a little crazy, and I can’t handle it!”

Exercise Program: “HIIT, which stands for high-intensity interval training. It’s the only exercise program that works for my body. I love this workout because it’s fast and motivating and gives the maximum burn.”

Meal Kit Service: “Little Spoon [baby food delivery service] for all of the moms out there! I loved it for my daughter! The meals are super-clean and organic.”

App: “MasterClass. I really enjoy the in-depth lessons from such well-respected experts and instructors. There is such a wide variety of subjects, so there is something for everyone.”

Romantic Comedy: “Pretty Woman. It’s a classic that never gets old. And Julia Roberts and Richard Gere have such amazing chemistry!”

Online Shopping: “Wayfair is a great website for anyone looking to do some redecorating or home improvements. The quality of products is excellent, with a great inventory of products.”